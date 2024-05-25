 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Xfinity Charlotte race results: Chase Elliott wins
oly_atw10k_worldrecord_240525.jpg
Beatrice Chebet breaks 10,000m world record at Pre Classic
240410_KL_IndyCar_OpenTest-48.jpg
Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 debut providing some valuable crossover knowledge for GM Motorsports

Top Clips

oly_atw10k_worldrecord_240525.jpg
Chebet sets world record in 10,000m at Pre Classic
nbc_golf_kitchenaidsenior_240525.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30

Watch Now

Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

May 25, 2024 04:10 PM
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_240525.jpg
15:06
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_trucksncel200_240525.jpg
13:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_charlottepreviewdig_240523.jpg
6:45
What are top challenges to IndyCar-NASCAR double?
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
11:25
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
11:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
6:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_wright250restart_240519.jpg
12:21
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
13:08
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
nbc_nas_darlingtonrecap_240513.jpg
10:32
Keselowski wins big after Buescher, Reddick tangle
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_240512.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250511.jpg
10:27
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_trucksdarlington_240510.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington
LarsK.jpg
5:33
Will Larson continue Cup success in month of May?
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
7:01
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
10:45
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
nbc_nas_kansascity400hls_240505.jpg
15:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansas_finish.jpg
3:55
Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish
nbc_nas_truckskansas_240504.jpg
12:08
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_kansaspreview_240501.jpg
1:43
Can Hendrick end Toyota’s Kansas dominance?
hamlin_and_larson.jpg
14:52
Hamlin ‘aero blocks’ Larson for Cup Dover win
nbc_nas_wurth400highlights_240428.jpg
16:26
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_240426.jpg
15:46
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_doverpreview_240425.jpg
6:03
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Michael.jpg
11:43
Jordan goes to victory lane with Reddick at ‘Dega
nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
3:24
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
nbc_nas_degahl_240421.jpg
15:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
5:06
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240421.jpg
2:27
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega
Xfin_Dega.jpg
14:36
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega
nbc_nas_talladegafinish_240420.jpg
2:25
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
