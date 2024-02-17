Watch Now
Sanchez after Truck win: 'Gonna be a good year'
Nick Sanchez discusses his Fresh From Florida 250 win to open the NASCAR Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Up Next
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
Sanchez after Truck win: 'Gonna be a good year'
Nick Sanchez discusses his Fresh From Florida 250 win to open the NASCAR Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
In a fiery finish at Daytona International Speedway, Nick Sanchez won the Fresh From Florida 250 of the NASCAR Truck Series.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton preview notable storylines for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, highlighting drivers who need to step up, Kyle Larson's outlook, and the impact of Ford and Toyota's new cars.
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Christopher Bell reacts to his Duel race win at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
Watch highlights from the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona International Speedway.
Reddick’s Duel win at Daytona a ‘nice relief’
Reddick's Duel win at Daytona a 'nice relief'
Tyler Reddick breaks down his Duel race win at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
Johnson reacts to anxiety of Thursday’s Duel
Johnson reacts to anxiety of Thursday's Duel
Hear from Jimmie Johnson after locking in to the Daytona 500 with a pressure-packed, anxiety-filled Duel on Thursday.
Reddick: Duel win ‘great way to start off weekend’
Reddick: Duel win 'great way to start off weekend'
Tyler Reddick reacts to his win in Duel No. 1 ahead of the Daytona 500.
NASCAR’s top-10 commands to start engines
NASCAR's top-10 commands to start engines
See who made the cut for NASCAR's top-10 commands to start engines, featuring Guy Fieri, Nicholas Cage, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, J.J. Watt, and Kevin James.
Highlights: Hamlin wins Clash at the Coliseum
Highlights: Hamlin wins Clash at the Coliseum
Denny Hamlin wins the Clash at the Coliseum on Saturday after NASCAR moves the race up due to potential inclement weather on Sunday.
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise in 2024
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise in 2024
Dustin Long previews five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise entering the 2024 season, including Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Chris Buescher, among others.
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
Matthew Berry interviews NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron on how he plans to build on his success in 2024 and using fantasy football to bond with his race team.
Johnson recalls humble beginning to HOF career
Johnson recalls humble beginning to HOF career
As he is inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Jimmie Johnson talks about his family's support, handshaking his way to being noticed and his successes with Hendrick Motorsports.
Guthrie receives the 2024 Landmark Award
Guthrie receives the 2024 Landmark Award
Janet Guthrie is honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with the 2024 Landmark Award and talks about all the people who helped in her ground-breaking career.
Knaus recounts windy road to Hall of Fame
Knaus recounts windy road to Hall of Fame
Legendary crew chief Chad Knaus gives his Hall of Fame induction speech, talking about growing up with Midwest racing, how he got his first opportunity and more.
Allison on HOF induction: ‘All I can say is wow’
Allison on HOF induction: 'All I can say is wow'
Donnie Allison leads off the NASCAR Hall of Fame inductions, talking about the Alabama Gang and helping others succeed in NASCAR.
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus talk about their intertwining careers and how they mended a tense situation with some milk and cookies.
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
Allison 'never dreamed' of Hall of Fame honor
Donnie Allison, joined by Larry McReynolds and co-member of the Alabama Gang Red Farmer, discusses his early racing days and journey to the NASCAR Hall of Fame -- an honor he said he "never dreamed about."
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
Johnson's most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
Relive 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson's most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins from his Hall of Fame career.
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season
Dustin Long discusses five storylines to watch in the 2024 NASCAR season, including Chase Elliott's win total, Denny Hamlin's chances at a Cup Championship and Kyle Larson competing in 'The Double.'
Must-see NASCAR Cup Series races for 2024
Must-see NASCAR Cup Series races for 2024
Dustin Long and John Newby share their must-see NASCAR Cup Series races for 2024, including the Daytona 500, the inaugural Iowa Cup race and the return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, among others.
Oddest moments of 2023 NASCAR season
Oddest moments of 2023 NASCAR season
Check out some of the strangest occurrences from across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks series in 2023.
Wildest pit road moments of 2023 NASCAR season
Wildest pit road moments of 2023 NASCAR season
Check out the most notable occurrences at pit road during the 2023 NASCAR season.
Blaney reflects on years at Penske after title
Blaney reflects on years at Penske after title
Ryan Blaney says it's a "true honor to race with the best in the world on a weekly basis" in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he thanks everyone that played a part in his career leading to an eventual championship.
Harvick followed a NASCAR legend, then become one
Harvick followed a NASCAR legend, then become one
Across a 23-year career, Kevin Harvick won ever big race there is and had "one heck of a ride" thanks to a lot of "great people."
Elliott wins Most Popular Driver for sixth time
Elliott wins Most Popular Driver for sixth time
Chase Elliott shares how he's healing from offseason shoulder surgery after being named the Most Popular Driver for the sixth-consecutive season, why he never takes the honor lightly, and why he'd like to forget 2023.
Custer dug deep amid high expectations
Custer dug deep amid high expectations
Cole Custer has never been more proud to be a part of a team after the highs and lows of a season that ended with an Xfinity Series championship.
Kurt Busch defines excellence in NASCAR
Kurt Busch defines excellence in NASCAR
NASCAR pays tribute to Kurt Busch and he gives thanks for the "incredible support system" he's had throughout his career.
Rhodes has come to enjoy the grind in Truck Series
Rhodes has come to enjoy the grind in Truck Series
Ben Rhodes is honored to culminate NASCAR's 75th anniversary with the Truck Series championship after an "especially arduous season."