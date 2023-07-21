 Skip navigation
Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

nbc_smx_washougal450_230722.jpg
Highlights: J. Lawrence wins 450 at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougal250_230722.jpg
Highlights: Deegan wins 250 at Washougal
nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss

Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono

July 21, 2023 02:22 PM
Dustin Long previews the outlook for Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. ahead of Pocono.
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
11:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_berryinterview_230722.jpg
1:37
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_hillinterview_230722.jpg
2:00
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoxfinity_overtime_230722.jpg
3:56
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_crash_230722.jpg
4:36
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
nbc_nas_pocono_byroninterview_230722.jpg
1:35
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
nbc_nas_poconos_qualifyinghl_2307222.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_bowmanally_230722.jpg
2:16
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
nbc_nas_truckshl_230722.jpg
10:21
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
nbc_nas_dalejrpocono_230722.jpg
1:21
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
8:24
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
1:02
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_pocono_230721.jpg
1:34
Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono
nbc_nas_whelenhl_230721.jpg
9:35
Highlight: Bonsignore wins Mohegan Sun 100 at NHMS
nbc_nas_intdrivers_230720.jpg
6:34
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_jgr_230720.jpg
4:30
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
nbc_nas_playoffspoints_230720.jpg
6:35
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
nbc_nas_dalejrcamnh_230718.jpg
14:58
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
6:04
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_cup_cosales_230717.jpg
2:57
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_cupnewh_hl_230717.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupharvickintv_230717.jpg
0:46
Harvick fourth after losing track position
nbc_nas_cuplarsonintv_230717.jpg
0:55
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
JLogano.jpg
1:15
Logano: ‘Stings’ to not win at home track
nbc_nas_cupwinner_truexjrintv_230717.jpg
2:14
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_almirolacrash_230717.jpg
1:48
Almriola’s hopes dashed by loose wheel
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
1:57
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_nas_xfinityhl_230715.jpg
13:43
Highlights: Xfinity Series at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_xfinityotfinish_230715.jpg
1:33
Nemechek wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire in OT
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230715.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS
