Truex 'thankful' to be through to Cup Round of 8
Martin Truex Jr. "lives to fight another day" after advancing through to the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 and knows what his team is capable of with a more favorable round upcoming.
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
Kyle Busch "lacked a little bit on the long run" at the Charlotte ROVAL after being eliminated in the Round of 12 but is looking to "go out on a high" after missed opportunities in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
Despite being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Bubba Wallace reflects on the growth of his team and how they have been "putting the cards in the right places" this year.
Martin Truex Jr. "lives to fight another day" after advancing through to the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 and knows what his team is capable of with a more favorable round upcoming.
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
A jubilant AJ Allmendinger shares the emotions of winning in the NASCAR Cup Series after driving to victory in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, emphasizing how "you never know when it will happen again."
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Jones gets tagged, collects McDowell at the ROVAL
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. makes contact with Erik Jones, sending the No. 43 around and collecting Michael McDowell during Stage 3 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Hamlin spins, suffers right side damage at ROVAL
Denny Hamlin spins on the front stretch chicane and suffers right side damage after contact from Mike Rockenfeller during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL, the final race of the Round of 12.
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
Parker Kligerman finishes short of advancing into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8, but shares why he has "loved" the pressure of the playoffs and the team's overall success on the year.
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
Despite finishing second in both stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, Daniel Hemric falls short of advancing to the Round of 8, giving "the best effort he could" at the end.
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Sam Mayer celebrates an emphatic win after he 'felt unbeatable' in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, punching his ticket to the Round of 8.
Burton, Allgaier slam into turn 1 wall on restart
Jeb Burton spins into turn 1 and slams into the wall at the front of the field, collecting Justin Allgaier during a late-race restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Highlights: Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte, the final race of the Round of 12.
Reddick on Cup pole for Round of 12 ROVAL cutoff
Tyler Reddick enters the weekend below the NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutline but did "exactly what we needed to do" to secure pole position at the Charlotte ROVAL, his first of the year on a road course.
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage
Kyle Larson makes significant contact with the wall during NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Charlotte ROVAL, forcing the Hendrick Motorsports driver to the garage and therefore forfeiting his qualifying run.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' riveting debut at the Charlotte ROVAL, a weekend full of chaotic racing that ended with one of the most exciting finishes in the sport's history.
HLs: Honeycutt wins ARCA race at All American
Kaden Honeycutt drives to victory lane at All American Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150.
HLs: Whelen Modified Tour at North Wilkesboro
Watch highlights from the Whelen Modified Tour at North Wilkesboro, where Matt Hirschman became the first driver in series history to win at the historic track.
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
Kim Coon, Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett assess the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble ahead of the cutoff race at the Charlotte ROVAL and discuss who they are eyeing to advance into the Round of 8.
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
Kim Coon, Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett react to the biggest changes coming to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including a double dip at Atlanta and the addition of Iowa Speedway.
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton preview the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte ROVAL, discussing the drivers who are sitting pretty and those who should be nervous.
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte unpack Ryan Blaney's big win at Talladega and why it was so imperative ahead of the Round of 12 cutoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Childers: Harvick disqualification unintentional
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton react to Kevin Harvick's DQ after Talladega that wiped out a runner-up finish, Brad Keselowski's run-in with Carson Hocevar, and Denny Hamlin's recovery from a penalty.
Did Wallace suffer a missed opportunity at ‘Dega?
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty discuss how Bubba Wallace never got in position to take control of the race at Talladega despite past success on superspeedways and the precarious position he finds himself in before Charlotte.
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty review the Stage 3 incident at Talladega caused by Carson Hocevar involving Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon among others and speak to Keselowski's mental focus during the playoffs.
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
Kyle Petty tells Nate Ryan that he was "screaming" for Kevin Harvick to win during his final start at Talladega and why the driver of the No. 4 should be proud of his drive despite his postrace disqualification.
Blaney locks himself into playoffs Round of 8
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett discuss the top storylines from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
Roger Penske celebrates in victory lane and says Ryan Blaney "wanted that one bad" after the No. 12's victory at Talladega to keep Team Penske alive for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
After a third-place result at Talladega, William Byron says the No. 24 felt "squirrelly" while getting pushed in the middle lane so he felt his best bet was to get to the bottom during the final laps.