Watch Now
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
Anthony Slater joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain why the Golden State Warriors don't need to make any big splashes and should stick with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Steve Kerr.
Up Next
Should LA have tanked the game vs. New Orleans?
Should LA have tanked the game vs. New Orleans?
The Dan Patrick Show dispute the rumors that the Lakers should've tanked the game against the Pelicans in order to avoid the Nuggets, if Los Angeles have a chance against Denver and more.
Is Warriors dynasty over and did it end abruptly?
Is Warriors dynasty over and did it end abruptly?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Golden State Warriors' season-ending loss, Stephen Curry's future with the team and more.
Reflecting on Warriors core amid trade rumors
Reflecting on Warriors core amid trade rumors
The Dan Patrick show highlights the stickability of the Golden State Warriors despite trade rumors of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Jokic, Doncic and the star-studded NBA MVP race
Jokic, Doncic and the star-studded NBA MVP race
Tim Legler joins Dan Patrick to break down the NBA Most Valuable Player race, explaining why Nikola Jokic will likely win his third MVP award despite impressive seasons from Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Patrick: Jokic ‘is the best player in the game’
Patrick: Jokic 'is the best player in the game'
The Dan Patrick show discusses how despite contrary belief, the unstoppable Nikola Jokic deserves his third MVP award in four years.
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
Raphielle Johnson, Dan Titus and Noah Rubin discuss way-too-early fantasy basketball dynasty drafts, explaining why Victor Wembanyama is "the guy" in these leagues and how Jalen Johnson has the chance to get even better.
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
Lakers' Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin cite the Lakers' Anthony Davis' never-before-seen volume as the reason he should be everyone's fantasy basketball MVP.
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
Denver Nuggets analyst and former NBA player Scott Hastings joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss Nikola Jokic's greatness, the top 10 players of all time and Victor Wembanyama's incredible potential.
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
Hornets' Clifford to step down after season
The Rotoworld Basketball Show reacts to the news of Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford announcing he will step down after the season and what it means for the organization moving forward.
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
76ers a 'dangerous' team given Embiid's return
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to Joel Embiid's 24-point return vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, discussing the potential of a healthy Philadalphia 76ers squad in the NBA playoffs.
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
Curry 'really emotional' after Green's ejection
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green getting ejected less than four minutes into a game, highlighting how Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors feel about the impact of Green's absence.