 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 5
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5finish_230705.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 5 finish
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 5
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5finish_230705.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 5 finish
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zion, AD trade make Pelicans NBA Draft's winner

June 21, 2019 07:16 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans' selection of Zion Williamson No. 1 overall in addition to the massive return they received in the Anthony Davis trade make them the clear winner of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Up Next
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Now Playing
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
8:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Now Playing
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
2:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
Now Playing
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
4:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
4:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
2:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Now Playing