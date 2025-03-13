Watch Now
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy was in trouble after his tee shot on 18 in Round 1 of The Players Championship, so he had to punch out. Punch out, he did: to 8 feet for an eventual birdie.
Trevino: Players Champ. should be fifth major
1980 Players champion Lee Trevino joins Live From to discuss why he believes The Players Championship should be the fifth major, and how the tournament became one of the best in the world.
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
Alejandro Tosti told Johnson Wagner he would jump into the lake if he buried an ace on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and that's exactly what he did when he spun his tee shot in during his practice round.
Live From’s TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest
Johnson Wagner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley test their putting skills on the 17th hole to see whether a blade or mallet putter is the superior choice.
Mallet vs. Blade: The science behind two putters
Take a look at why some PGA Tour players are moving a mallet putter over the more aesthetically pleasing blade style.
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
2000 Players Championship winner Hal Sutton stops by Live From to talk about holding off Tiger Woods for his victory at TPC Sawgrass and why he feels The Players should be a major.
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
Collin Morikawa's caddie JJ Jakovac makes an ace on TPC Sawgrass' No. 17 during Wednesday's caddie competition ahead of The Players Championship.
Spieth ‘optimistic’ going into The Players
Johnson Wagner catches up with Jordan Spieth ahead of The Players Championship, learning why he wants to be more "patient" at TPC Sawgrass this year and how he can take advantage of par 5s.
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
Brad Thomas is looking to nail his first-round leader pick at The Players for the fourth straight year, and he likes Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka in 2025.
Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players
Ahead of The Players Championship, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick say the margin between Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa has narrowed, with "a lot of signs pointing" to the latter winning the tournament.