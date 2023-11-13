Watch Now
Chargers' late loss, Raiders' win headline Week 10
Dan Patrick walks through the top storylines from NFL Week 10: the Jets' continued Zach Wilson problem, the Raiders' Sunday Night Football win, Mac Jones' struggles with the Patriots and the Chargers losing late, again.
Up Next
Pollard, Lawrence, Etienne, make Sunday scaries
Pollard, Lawrence, Etienne, make Sunday scaries
Matthew Berry wonders if Tony Pollard is simply a flex play at this point, and has concerns about Jacksonville's offense, namely the recent play of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr.
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their weekend warriors from Week 10 in the NFL, including Brock Purdy, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Lockett, and heap some praise on Pittsburgh's backfield.
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the most bet player props ahead of Broncos vs. Bills, including Josh Allen passing touchdowns, Russell Wilson passing yards, and Stefon Diggs receiving yards.
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the breakout performances during Week 10 in the NFL, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, CJ Stroud, Josh Dobbs, Kyler Murray, and more.
Can a healthy Williams make a difference?
Can a healthy Williams make a difference?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher preview the Monday night showdown between the Broncos and Bills in Buffalo, where Berry has his eye on a healthy Javonte Williams in Denver's backfield.
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Bill Belichick's 'curious' decision with Bailey Zappe, as well as Kyler Murray leading the Arizona Cardinals to victory in his 2023 season debut.
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
How O'Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
Mike Florio credits Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell for keeping the team together after Kirk Cousins' injury while Chris Simms explains why he is 'blown away' by Josh Dobbs' recent play.
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Zach Wilson's last-second Hail Mary against the Las Vegas Raiders and why a lack of scoring resulted in another New York Jets loss.
Lions defense was ‘concerning’ in win vs. Chargers
Lions defense was ‘concerning’ in win vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Dan Campbell's late-game coaching decisions and explain why Detroit Lions fans should be alarmed by their team's defensive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49ers ‘were playing in fast-forward’ vs. Jaguars
49ers 'were playing in fast-forward' vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the San Francisco 49ers' dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars while analyzing Kyle Shanahan's decision to give the ball to Christian McCaffrey late in the game.
Watson, Browns flip the script in win vs. Ravens
Watson, Browns flip the script in win vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Cleveland Browns' comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens and why the AFC has a 'loaded' playoff picture.