Free Agency

From the moment receiver Davante Adams signed his current contract three years ago, it was always obvious that, come 2025, something had to give.

In order to get the annual average for the five-year deal to $28 million, the package included a couple of phony-baloney back-end years carrying $35.64 million salaries.

If Adams was going to stay with the Raiders, the team that traded for him in 2022, beyond the third year of the contract, it was always true that the contract would have to be extended and/or restructured. With Adams traded to the Jets and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers a week or so away from being released, the Jets’ only move is to cut him.

That hasn’t stopped them from trying to create a market for Adams, by leaking the notion (as teams often do) to NFL Network that the Jets are “taking calls” regarding a trade.

What calls are they taking, exactly? “Hi, Woody. Good luck trading Davante Adams!”

No one is going to pick up a contract that pays out $70 million over the next two years. And if a new team wants Adams to re-do the deal in order to facilitate a trade, Adams should decline, get cut, and maybe get even more from that team (or another one) as a free agent.

It’s highly unlikely that Adams will be traded. No one wants that contract. And Adams has no reason to change his contract.

There’s nothing wrong with the Jets trying to make a trade happen. But when reporters pass that news along with straight faces, it’s hard not to wonder whether they don’t realize they’re being used — or whether they’re willingly participating in the attempted ruse, in exchange for future considerations.