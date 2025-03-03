 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Free Agency

Bengals release Alex Cappa
By Josh Alper
Published March 3, 2025 11:06 AM

Veteran guard Alex Cappa is hitting the open market ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Bengals announced that they have released Cappa on Monday. The move creates $8 million in cap space for the Bengals.

Cappa signed a four-year deal with the team in 2022 and started all 50 games he played for the team. He injured his ankle late in his first season with the team and did not appear in the team’s only postseason trip during his tenure.

The Bengals used Cappa as their right guard and left guard Cody Ford is set for free agency, so the Bengals may have a new pair of starters at those spots in 2025.

Bills won’t tender TE Quintin Morris as a restricted free agent
By Josh Alper
Published March 3, 2025 10:27 AM

The Bills are set to allow tight end Quintin Morris to hit the open market next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have decided not to tender Morris a contract as a restricted free agent. Unless they sign him to another deal, that will make him an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

The lowest restricted free agent tender this year is $3.263 million and would give the team to match any outside offer without getting any compensation if they opted not to match it.

Morris had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown last season and has 15 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 45 career games.

Jets won’t find a trade partner for Davante Adams
By Mike Florio
Published March 3, 2025 09:27 AM

From the moment receiver Davante Adams signed his current contract three years ago, it was always obvious that, come 2025, something had to give.

In order to get the annual average for the five-year deal to $28 million, the package included a couple of phony-baloney back-end years carrying $35.64 million salaries.

If Adams was going to stay with the Raiders, the team that traded for him in 2022, beyond the third year of the contract, it was always true that the contract would have to be extended and/or restructured. With Adams traded to the Jets and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers a week or so away from being released, the Jets’ only move is to cut him.

That hasn’t stopped them from trying to create a market for Adams, by leaking the notion (as teams often do) to NFL Network that the Jets are “taking calls” regarding a trade.

What calls are they taking, exactly? “Hi, Woody. Good luck trading Davante Adams!”

No one is going to pick up a contract that pays out $70 million over the next two years. And if a new team wants Adams to re-do the deal in order to facilitate a trade, Adams should decline, get cut, and maybe get even more from that team (or another one) as a free agent.

It’s highly unlikely that Adams will be traded. No one wants that contract. And Adams has no reason to change his contract.

There’s nothing wrong with the Jets trying to make a trade happen. But when reporters pass that news along with straight faces, it’s hard not to wonder whether they don’t realize they’re being used — or whether they’re willingly participating in the attempted ruse, in exchange for future considerations.

Patriots may be suitors for Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley in free agency
By Michael David Smith
Published March 3, 2025 03:41 AM

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley becomes a free agent next week, and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta recently said he’s optimistic Stanley will stay in Baltimore. But the Ravens may have to out-bid the Patriots to make that happen.

There’s buzz at the Scouting Combine that the Patriots will aggressively pursue Stanley, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Stanley is the No. 6 player and top available offensive lineman on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents, so he’ll be near the top of the list for any team looking to bolster its offensive line. And Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf have made clear that they see bolstering the offensive line as a priority.

The Patriots are at the top of the league in salary cap space, with far more available to spend than the Ravens have, so if it comes down to money, the Patriots could make Stanley a more lucrative offer.

After a long history of struggling with injuries, Stanley started all 17 regular-season games and both postseason games for the Ravens last year. He’s hitting free agency at a good time and will likely have several lucrative offers, with the Ravens and Patriots among the teams eager to sign him.

Report: Cowboys, Micah Parsons begin contract talks
By Michael David Smith
Published March 2, 2025 05:24 PM

The Cowboys and pass rusher Micah Parsons have begun discussions on a long-term contract extension.

Discussions toward a new deal are in the early stages of the process, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons is heading into the final season of his five-year rookie contract and scheduled to make $24.007 million in 2025. The Cowboys don’t have much salary cap space, and a long-term deal could be structured to give the team cap relief for 2025 with a signing bonus that Parsons receives this year but is prorated over the duration of the deal.

Parsons will surely want a contract that beats the deal signed by 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who averages $34 million a year and is the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher.

It’s unclear whether Parsons will be willing to report to work if he doesn’t get a new contract. He may refuse to participate in any offseason activities until the Cowboys show him the money.

Report: Jets taking calls about Davante Adams, plan to cut him if they can’t trade him
By Charean Williams
Published March 2, 2025 04:18 PM

The Jets are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so it comes as no surprise that they plan to do the same with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jets are taking calls about Adams, and if they can’t get a deal, the team is expected to release the six-time Pro Bowler.

It seems unlikely the Jets will find a taker, considering Adams is scheduled for a cap hit of more than $38.25 million for 2025. The Jets can save $29.877 million with Adams’ release.

Adams could rejoin Rodgers on a third team after the two played together with the Packers and the Jets.

Adams made 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets after the trade from Las Vegas. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, though he has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Report: Cowboys will tag Osa Odighizuwa if they can’t complete deal by Tuesday
By Charean Williams
Published March 2, 2025 03:37 PM

The Cowboys are working on a long -term deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

But if the Cowboys can’t get a deal agreed to by Tuesday’s tag deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they will use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa.

The franchise tag is $25.123 million for defensive tackles, while the transition tag is $20.849.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear Thursday he wants Odighizuwa back.

Odighizuwa ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He totaled 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed last season.

Will Vikings, Sam Darnold do a new deal?
By Mike Florio
Published March 2, 2025 02:07 PM

During Super Bowl week, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said quarterback Sam Darnold has earned the right to become a free agent. Whether he’ll get a crack at free agency remains to be seen.

The Vikings have until Tuesday to use the franchise tag on Darnold. If tagged, he’d make $40.242 million fully guaranteed in 2025. A second tag would cost $48.29 million. That’s $88.532 million over two years under the tag.

And that would be the number to watch if the Vikings try to sign Darnold to a contract that would, as a practical matter, cover two years.

At this point, there’s no reason for Darnold to do a deal until he knows whether he’ll be tagged. The window for doing a multi-year deal under the tag closes on July 15. If the tag is going to be applied absent a deal by Tuesday, take the tag and do the deal later.

The other consideration for the Vikings is 2024 first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy. While the Vikings might hope to proceed for the next two years with Darnold before pivoting to McCarthy, McCarthy might not be willing to sit for three years. That said, if he asks to be traded, the Vikings could end up with a high first-round pick — especially since some think McCarthy would be the best quarterback in the current class.

For now, the question is whether the Vikings will tag Darnold by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If not, he’ll have a straight shot at free agency. If so, the Vikings will be able to keep him for one year, sign him to a multi-year deal, or trade him.

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold top the list
By Charean Williams
Published February 24, 2025 06:02 AM

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2025 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents and released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.

1. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

2. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold

3. Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith (Franchise tagged by Chiefs on Feb. 27)

4. Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat

5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin

6. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley

7. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed

8. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland

9. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

10. Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa

11. Chiefs safety Justin Reid

12. Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack

13. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward

14. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga

15. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw

16. Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (agreed to three-year extension with Rams on February 28.)

17. Vikings offensive tackle Cam Robinson

18. Falcons center Drew Dalman

19. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis

20. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun

21. Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood

22. Jets edge Haason Reddick

23. Eagles offensive guard Mekhi Becton

24. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

25. Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy

26. Colts offensive guard Will Fries

27. Packers center Josh Myers

28. Vikings safety Cam Bynum

29. Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner

30. Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams

31. Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

32. Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel

33. Vikings running back Aaron Jones

34. Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig

35. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson

36. Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper

37. Steelers running back Najee Harris

38. Lions offensive guard Kevin Zeitler

39. Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown

40. Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning

41. Steelers offensive guard James Daniels

42. Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson

43. Saints edge rusher Chase Young

44. Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs

45. Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo

46. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton

47. Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari

48. Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton

49. Falcons safety Justin Simmons

50. Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton

51. Buccaneers offensive guard Ben Bredeson

52. Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton

53. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones

54. Vikings edge rusher Patrick Jones

55. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

56. Commanders edge rusher Dante Fowler

57. Vikings safety Harrison Smith

58. Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas

59. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields

60. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce

61. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai

62. Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn

63. Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane

64. Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins

65. Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins

66. Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown

67. Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo

68. Ravens offensive guard Patrick Mekari

69. Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen

70. Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence

71. Commanders tight end Zach Ertz

72. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill

73. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed

74. Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

75. Colts center Ryan Kelly

76. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis

77. Colts safety Julian Blackmon

78. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki

79. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo

80. Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell

81. Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon

82. Colts linebacker E.J. Speed

83. Jaguars offensive guard Brandon Scherff

84. Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore

85. Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford

86. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson

87. Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle

88. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston

89. Cardinals outside linebacker Kyzir White

90. Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson

91. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs

92. Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses

93. Broncos inside linebacker Cody Barton

94. 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrove

95. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

96. Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown

97. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco

98. Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston

99. Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones

100. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell

Bills sign Marcell Ateman
By Myles Simmons
Published June 1, 2023 01:53 PM
The Bills have swapped one receiver for another.

Buffalo announced on Thursday that the club has signed Marcell Ateman.

Ateman was a Raiders seventh-round pick back in 2018 and appeared in 19 games for the club through the 2021 season. While Ateman also spent time with the Cardinals last August, he did not make the team’s regular-season roster.

Ateman ended up playing with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2023.

The receiver has 20 career NFL receptions for 270 yards with one touchdown.

As a corresponding move, the Bills waived receiver Braydon Johnson. He’d signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last month.

