Veteran guard Alex Cappa is hitting the open market ahead of the start of the new league year.
The Bengals announced that they have released Cappa on Monday. The move creates $8 million in cap space for the Bengals.
Cappa signed a four-year deal with the team in 2022 and started all 50 games he played for the team. He injured his ankle late in his first season with the team and did not appear in the team’s only postseason trip during his tenure.
The Bengals used Cappa as their right guard and left guard Cody Ford is set for free agency, so the Bengals may have a new pair of starters at those spots in 2025.
The Bills are set to allow tight end Quintin Morris to hit the open market next week.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have decided not to tender Morris a contract as a restricted free agent. Unless they sign him to another deal, that will make him an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.
The lowest restricted free agent tender this year is $3.263 million and would give the team to match any outside offer without getting any compensation if they opted not to match it.
Morris had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown last season and has 15 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 45 career games.
From the moment receiver Davante Adams signed his current contract three years ago, it was always obvious that, come 2025, something had to give.
In order to get the annual average for the five-year deal to $28 million, the package included a couple of phony-baloney back-end years carrying $35.64 million salaries.
If Adams was going to stay with the Raiders, the team that traded for him in 2022, beyond the third year of the contract, it was always true that the contract would have to be extended and/or restructured. With Adams traded to the Jets and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers a week or so away from being released, the Jets’ only move is to cut him.
That hasn’t stopped them from trying to create a market for Adams, by leaking the notion (as teams often do) to NFL Network that the Jets are “taking calls” regarding a trade.
What calls are they taking, exactly? “Hi, Woody. Good luck trading Davante Adams!”
No one is going to pick up a contract that pays out $70 million over the next two years. And if a new team wants Adams to re-do the deal in order to facilitate a trade, Adams should decline, get cut, and maybe get even more from that team (or another one) as a free agent.
It’s highly unlikely that Adams will be traded. No one wants that contract. And Adams has no reason to change his contract.
There’s nothing wrong with the Jets trying to make a trade happen. But when reporters pass that news along with straight faces, it’s hard not to wonder whether they don’t realize they’re being used — or whether they’re willingly participating in the attempted ruse, in exchange for future considerations.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley becomes a free agent next week, and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta recently said he’s optimistic Stanley will stay in Baltimore. But the Ravens may have to out-bid the Patriots to make that happen.
There’s buzz at the Scouting Combine that the Patriots will aggressively pursue Stanley, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Stanley is the No. 6 player and top available offensive lineman on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents, so he’ll be near the top of the list for any team looking to bolster its offensive line. And Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf have made clear that they see bolstering the offensive line as a priority.
The Patriots are at the top of the league in salary cap space, with far more available to spend than the Ravens have, so if it comes down to money, the Patriots could make Stanley a more lucrative offer.
After a long history of struggling with injuries, Stanley started all 17 regular-season games and both postseason games for the Ravens last year. He’s hitting free agency at a good time and will likely have several lucrative offers, with the Ravens and Patriots among the teams eager to sign him.
The Cowboys and pass rusher Micah Parsons have begun discussions on a long-term contract extension.
Discussions toward a new deal are in the early stages of the process, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
Parsons is heading into the final season of his five-year rookie contract and scheduled to make $24.007 million in 2025. The Cowboys don’t have much salary cap space, and a long-term deal could be structured to give the team cap relief for 2025 with a signing bonus that Parsons receives this year but is prorated over the duration of the deal.
Parsons will surely want a contract that beats the deal signed by 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who averages $34 million a year and is the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher.
It’s unclear whether Parsons will be willing to report to work if he doesn’t get a new contract. He may refuse to participate in any offseason activities until the Cowboys show him the money.
The Jets are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so it comes as no surprise that they plan to do the same with wide receiver Davante Adams.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jets are taking calls about Adams, and if they can’t get a deal, the team is expected to release the six-time Pro Bowler.
It seems unlikely the Jets will find a taker, considering Adams is scheduled for a cap hit of more than $38.25 million for 2025. The Jets can save $29.877 million with Adams’ release.
Adams could rejoin Rodgers on a third team after the two played together with the Packers and the Jets.
Adams made 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets after the trade from Las Vegas. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, though he has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
The Cowboys are working on a long -term deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
But if the Cowboys can’t get a deal agreed to by Tuesday’s tag deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they will use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa.
The franchise tag is $25.123 million for defensive tackles, while the transition tag is $20.849.
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear Thursday he wants Odighizuwa back.
Odighizuwa ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.
He totaled 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed last season.
During Super Bowl week, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said quarterback Sam Darnold has earned the right to become a free agent. Whether he’ll get a crack at free agency remains to be seen.
The Vikings have until Tuesday to use the franchise tag on Darnold. If tagged, he’d make $40.242 million fully guaranteed in 2025. A second tag would cost $48.29 million. That’s $88.532 million over two years under the tag.
And that would be the number to watch if the Vikings try to sign Darnold to a contract that would, as a practical matter, cover two years.
At this point, there’s no reason for Darnold to do a deal until he knows whether he’ll be tagged. The window for doing a multi-year deal under the tag closes on July 15. If the tag is going to be applied absent a deal by Tuesday, take the tag and do the deal later.
The other consideration for the Vikings is 2024 first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy. While the Vikings might hope to proceed for the next two years with Darnold before pivoting to McCarthy, McCarthy might not be willing to sit for three years. That said, if he asks to be traded, the Vikings could end up with a high first-round pick — especially since some think McCarthy would be the best quarterback in the current class.
For now, the question is whether the Vikings will tag Darnold by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If not, he’ll have a straight shot at free agency. If so, the Vikings will be able to keep him for one year, sign him to a multi-year deal, or trade him.
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2025 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents and released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.
1. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
2. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold
3. Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith (Franchise tagged by Chiefs on Feb. 27)
4. Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat
5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin
6. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley
7. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed
8. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
9. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton
10. Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa
11. Chiefs safety Justin Reid
12. Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack
13. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward
14. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga
15. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw
16. Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (agreed to three-year extension with Rams on February 28.)
17. Vikings offensive tackle Cam Robinson
18. Falcons center Drew Dalman
19. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis
20. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun
21. Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood
22. Jets edge Haason Reddick
23. Eagles offensive guard Mekhi Becton
24. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
25. Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy
26. Colts offensive guard Will Fries
27. Packers center Josh Myers
28. Vikings safety Cam Bynum
29. Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner
30. Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams
31. Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike
32. Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel
33. Vikings running back Aaron Jones
34. Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig
35. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson
36. Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper
37. Steelers running back Najee Harris
38. Lions offensive guard Kevin Zeitler
39. Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown
40. Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning
41. Steelers offensive guard James Daniels
42. Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson
43. Saints edge rusher Chase Young
44. Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs
45. Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo
46. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton
47. Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari
48. Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton
49. Falcons safety Justin Simmons
50. Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
51. Buccaneers offensive guard Ben Bredeson
52. Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton
53. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones
54. Vikings edge rusher Patrick Jones
55. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David
56. Commanders edge rusher Dante Fowler
57. Vikings safety Harrison Smith
58. Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas
59. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields
60. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce
61. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai
62. Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn
63. Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane
64. Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins
65. Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins
66. Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown
67. Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo
68. Ravens offensive guard Patrick Mekari
69. Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen
70. Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence
71. Commanders tight end Zach Ertz
72. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill
73. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed
74. Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
75. Colts center Ryan Kelly
76. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
77. Colts safety Julian Blackmon
78. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki
79. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo
80. Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell
81. Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon
82. Colts linebacker E.J. Speed
83. Jaguars offensive guard Brandon Scherff
84. Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore
85. Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford
86. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson
87. Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle
88. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston
89. Cardinals outside linebacker Kyzir White
90. Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson
91. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs
92. Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses
93. Broncos inside linebacker Cody Barton
94. 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrove
95. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills
96. Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown
97. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco
98. Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston
99. Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones
100. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell
The Bills have swapped one receiver for another.
Buffalo announced on Thursday that the club has signed Marcell Ateman.
Ateman was a Raiders seventh-round pick back in 2018 and appeared in 19 games for the club through the 2021 season. While Ateman also spent time with the Cardinals last August, he did not make the team’s regular-season roster.
Ateman ended up playing with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2023.
The receiver has 20 career NFL receptions for 270 yards with one touchdown.
As a corresponding move, the Bills waived receiver Braydon Johnson. He’d signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last month.