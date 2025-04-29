Seahawks agree to terms with DT Johnathan Hankins

Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Hankins, 33, played all 17 games for Seattle last season, starting eight. He totaled 30 tackles, a sack and an interception.

He returns to the Sehawks for his 13th NFL season after four seasons with the Giants, one with the Colts, 4 1/2 with the Raiders and 1 1/2 with the Cowboys before joining the Seahawks a year ago.

In his career, Hankins has appeared in 169 games with 142 starts. He has recorded 433 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 52 quarterback hits 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2013.