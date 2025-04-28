Free agent WR Diontae Johnson visits Browns

Free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson visited the Browns on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Johnson has bounced around the league, on the roster of four teams in a calendar year.

He most recently was with the Ravens, who claimed him off waivers from the Texans in January for the possibility of a compensatory pick in 2026. He began last season with the Panthers, who traded him to the Ravens. The Ravens cut him, and the Texans claimed him Dec. 23 before cutting him during the postseason.

Johnson refused to enter a game with the Ravens against the Eagles on Dec. 1, prompting Baltimore to suspend him a game and then cut him.

With three teams in 2024, he caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers made Johnson a third-round pick in 2019, and he has 424 receptions for 4,738 yards and 28 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowls honors in 2021 with his lone 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdowns.