Report: Cowboys have interest in bringing back Amari Cooper

The Cowboys, in need of a No. 2 wide receiver, had interest in Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers, though, drafted him four picks before the Cowboys were on the clock.

The Cowboys ended up not drafting a receiver, leaving them with a void at the position.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports the Cowboys had discussions with an AFC North team about trading for a wide receiver (George Pickens?). The sides, though, parted ways on talks as the draft began.

Dallas still needs to add a veteran wideout, and free agents abound. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports there is “building team interest” in bringing back free agent Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys traded a first-round pick for Cooper in 2018, and he stayed until the 2022 offseason when the team traded him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick. Cooper now is a free agent.

In 56 games with the Cowboys, Cooper made 292 receptions for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns.