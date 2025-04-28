Browns agree to terms with WR Diontae Johnson

The Browns have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Johnson visited the Browns earlier in the day.

He played for the Panthers, Ravens and Texans last season. Carolina traded him to Baltimore, which later cut him, and Houston claimed him. The Texans waived him in the postseason, and the Ravens claimed him in a move made for a possible compensatory pick in 2026.

In his first stint with the Ravens last season, Johnson refused to enter a game against the Eagles on Dec. 1, prompting Baltimore to suspend him a game and then move on from him.

With three teams in 2024, he caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers made Johnson a third-round pick in 2019, and he has 424 receptions for 4,738 yards and 28 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowls honors in 2021 with his lone 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdowns.