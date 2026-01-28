 Skip navigation
Monken emerges as Browns' choice for head coach
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
Harbaugh, McDaniel 'should be a good fit' with LAC

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Report: Gardner Minshew back at full health as he nears free agency

  
Published January 28, 2026 01:20 PM

There is some positive news on quarterback Garner Minshew as he heads toward free agency.

Minshew is back to full health after suffering a bone bruise in his knee late in the regular season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Minshew was originally thought to have suffered a torn ACL in Kansas City’s Week 16 loss to the Titans. But it was soon after revealed that while he did not tear his ACL, Minshew would still need to miss some time.

Minshew signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason to be the backup to Patrick Mahomes. He appeared in four games with one start for Kansas City, completing just 6-of-13 passes for 37 yards with an interception.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Minshew has played 63 games with 47 starts for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, Raiders, and Chiefs. He’s completed 63.1 percent of his career passes for 11,987 yards with 68 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.