Free agent LB/S Isaiah Simmons agrees to terms with Packers

Free agent linebacker Isaiah Simmons is signing with the Packers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Simmons, 26, visited the Packers two weeks ago.

He spent the past two seasons with the Giants. In 2024, Simmons appeared in all 17 games, registering 21 total tackles with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 33 percent of special teams snaps.

Simmons can play linebacker, safety or the nickel, and he played 370 special teams snaps the past two seasons with the Giants.

The Cardinals selected Simmons eighth overall in 2020. They traded him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in August 2023, and he re-signed with New York on a one-year deal last April.

In 84 career games with 42 starts, Simmons has tallied 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.