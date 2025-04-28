 Skip navigation
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Free agent LB/S Isaiah Simmons agrees to terms with Packers

  
Published April 28, 2025 06:54 PM

Free agent linebacker Isaiah Simmons is signing with the Packers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Simmons, 26, visited the Packers two weeks ago.

He spent the past two seasons with the Giants. In 2024, Simmons appeared in all 17 games, registering 21 total tackles with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 17 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 33 percent of special teams snaps.

Simmons can play linebacker, safety or the nickel, and he played 370 special teams snaps the past two seasons with the Giants.

The Cardinals selected Simmons eighth overall in 2020. They traded him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in August 2023, and he re-signed with New York on a one-year deal last April.

In 84 career games with 42 starts, Simmons has tallied 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.