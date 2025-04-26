Report: Panthers engaged in pre-draft trade talks about Jadeveon Clowney

The Panthers had pre-draft talks with other teams about trading edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, David Newton of ESPN reports.

It is unclear where those talks stand now that the draft is into the third day, but it does cast uncertainty about Clowney’s future in Carolina. The Panthers have added edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen since the draft started.

General Manager Dan Morgan twice was asked about whether Clowney is part of the team’s plans for 2025, and he was noncommittal.

“We’re still working through the roster,” Morgan said, via Newton. “We’re still talking through things. Obviously, we’re focused on the draft right now and what’s in front of us.”

Clowney, 32, is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal he signed with Carolina a year ago. He is set to count $13.775 million against the salary cap after having 5.5 sacks last season.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 has never had more than 9.5 sacks in a season and has only 58 in his 11-year career.