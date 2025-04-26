 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Panthers engaged in pre-draft trade talks about Jadeveon Clowney

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:34 PM

The Panthers had pre-draft talks with other teams about trading edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, David Newton of ESPN reports.

It is unclear where those talks stand now that the draft is into the third day, but it does cast uncertainty about Clowney’s future in Carolina. The Panthers have added edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen since the draft started.

General Manager Dan Morgan twice was asked about whether Clowney is part of the team’s plans for 2025, and he was noncommittal.

“We’re still working through the roster,” Morgan said, via Newton. “We’re still talking through things. Obviously, we’re focused on the draft right now and what’s in front of us.”

Clowney, 32, is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal he signed with Carolina a year ago. He is set to count $13.775 million against the salary cap after having 5.5 sacks last season.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 has never had more than 9.5 sacks in a season and has only 58 in his 11-year career.