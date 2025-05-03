Ravens sign OL Joe Noteboom

The Ravens signed offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom on Saturday, the team announced.

Noteboom spent his entire eight-year career with the Rams, playing at both guard and tackle positions. He has played 71 career games with 35 starts.

The Ravens added three offensive linemen in the draft, taking Emery Jones Jr. in the third round, Carson Vinson in the fifth round and and Garrett Dellinger in the seventh round.

Noteboom, 29, has a chance stick because of his versatility.

Jones and Noteboom will compete for the swing tackle job vacated by Josh Jones, who signed with the Seahawks.

Noteboom, a third-round pick in 2018, played only four games last season, spending part of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.