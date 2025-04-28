Free agent DL Chris Rumph agrees to terms with Saints

The Saints agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chris Rumph II on a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Rumph spent all of last season on the Chargers’ injured reserve list with a foot injury.

The Chargers selected him in the fourth round in 2021 out of Duke, and he spent his first four seasons with them. He has played 37 games, totaling 29 tackles, three sacks, four stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops.

He is a core special teams player, having played 651 special teams snaps and 580 on defense in his career.

In four seasons at Duke, Rumph appeared in 36 games with 12 starts. He recorded 125 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 34 stops for a loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.