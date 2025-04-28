 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent DL Chris Rumph agrees to terms with Saints

  
Published April 28, 2025 05:53 PM

The Saints agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chris Rumph II on a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Rumph spent all of last season on the Chargers’ injured reserve list with a foot injury.

The Chargers selected him in the fourth round in 2021 out of Duke, and he spent his first four seasons with them. He has played 37 games, totaling 29 tackles, three sacks, four stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops.

He is a core special teams player, having played 651 special teams snaps and 580 on defense in his career.

In four seasons at Duke, Rumph appeared in 36 games with 12 starts. He recorded 125 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 34 stops for a loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.