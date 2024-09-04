Watch Now
Orlovsky: Chiefs have 'obsession' with three-peat
Dan Orlovsky joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Chiefs' march toward history, the dynamics with the Bills and Jets in the AFC East and more ahead of NFL season.
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold tight end takes for the 2024 NFL season as Matthew Berry predicts the Washington Commanders tight end No. 1 will outscore Brock Bowers in fantasy football.
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew makes their bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season, explaining why Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could have a monster year with his new club.
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the NFL Week 1 odds, including the under in the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans matchup at Soldier Field.
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the running back position and give their bold takes for the 2024 NFL season, predicting Tony Pollard will have a bounce back year with his new team in Tennessee.
Berry: Murray will finish as No. 1 fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew make their quarterback predictions for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry explaining why he thinks Kyler Murray will finish as the No. 1 fantasy football QB this year.
Why NFC North will have Super Bowl representative
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold pick for the 2024 NFL season, predicting the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will square off in the NFC Championship.
Top impact players in Rams vs. Lions
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Lions that includes notable players Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for Los Angeles and Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit.
Top impact players in Ravens vs. Chiefs
Pro Football Focus previews the NFL Kickoff matchup featuring the Ravens vs. Chiefs, with notable players to watch including Patrick Mahomes against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
Top impact players in Packers vs. Eagles
Pro Football Focus previews the NFL's first-ever Brazil game featuring the Packers vs. the Eagles, including Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts under center, and RBs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley.
Top new QB-to-WR combos
From Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which new QB-WR dynamic duos they're keeping an eye on in 2024.
S. Diggs responds to critics
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Stefon Diggs’ remarks to critics about his level of play ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss what could happen if Trent Williams’ fines are not eligible to be waived, as well as why Brock Purdy’s next contract will be life-changing after the 2024-25 NFL season.