 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Similar aggressive styles to clash in Bucs-Lions

January 17, 2024 01:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round matchup, in which both teams bring an aggressive style that could make for offensive fireworks.
Up Next
nbc_csu_sneedvsdiggs_240117.jpg
5:02
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_allentouchdown_240117.jpg
6:07
Allen playing at high level ahead of Bills-Chiefs
Now Playing
Lamar_Jackson.jpg
3:26
Lamar’s passing output ‘too low’ vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240114.jpg
17:30
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_aws_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
20:31
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownstexanspreviewv3_240111.jpg
11:40
Wild Card preview: Browns vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinschiefspreviewv3_240111.jpg
12:34
Wild Card preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ramslionsv3_240111.jpg
5:27
Wild Card preview: Rams vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_csu_packerscowboysv2_240111.jpg
4:43
Wild Card preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steelersbills_240111.jpg
5:07
Wild Card preview: Steelers vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_csu_eaglesbucs_240111.jpg
4:52
Wild Card preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_240111.jpg
1:38
Browns, Packers highlight Wild Card best bets
Now Playing