Give Me The Headline: 'Steelfence' leads PIT
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 2, including the Steelers defense imposing their will against Denver and Kyler Murray picking apart the Rams.
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, discussing why A.J. Brown's absence could impact the outcome.
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Chiefs victory over the Bengals in Week 2, discussing how Kansas City continues to find ways to win as a complete football team.
Simms: Vikings have the 49ers’ number
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed talk about how the Minnesota Vikings "stepped on the throats" of the 49ers and praise the revitalization of Sam Darnold.
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, where C.J. Stroud looks to make a statement against rookie Caleb Williams.
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, breaking down why they like the Chiefs, Jaguars and Ravens to cover.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they expect the Vikings to keep things close against the 49ers in Week 2, breaking down the key matchups across both sides of the ball.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview an important game for the winless Browns and Jaguars, and explain how the Jacksonville defense will lead the team to a win vs. a struggling Browns offense.
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Green Bay Packers, where the Colts are favored heading into the weekend against a Packers team that will likely be without Jordan Love.
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 2 Monday Night Football tilt between the Falcons and Eagles in Philadelphia, both believing that the Eagles at home on extra rest will have the advantage.
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Cardinals can hold strong against the Rams in Week 2 or if Los Angeles will be able to overcome injuries and get back on track.
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Bucs can go into Ford Field and defeat the Lions in Week 2, after Detroit narrowly beat a banged-up Rams roster last week.