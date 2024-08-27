Watch Now
What does Lamb's contract mean for Prescott?
Dan Patrick reacts to the Dallas Cowboys signing CeeDee Lamb to a 4-year, $136M contract extension and discusses how, if at all, this may affect Dak Prescott's current contract situation.
Berry: Barkley has ‘touchdown equity concern’
NBC Sports Fantasy Football Happy Hour host and expert Matthew Berry joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his fantasy outlook for the 2024 NFL season, where fantasy football and gambling intersect and more.
Comparing the skillsets of Williams and Mahomes
Jordan Palmer and Dan Patrick discuss the development of quarterbacks in 2024 and compare the skillset of Caleb Williams to that of Patrick Mahomes coming out of college.
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down Nico Collins' upside with the Houston Texans, Jaylen Waddle's outlook alongside Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf's consistency heading into the 2024 season.
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Matthew Berry shares why Keenan Allen is a solid "floor play" with the Chicago Bears in 2024, discussing how the six-time Pro Bowler remains a strong fantasy option despite falling down draft boards.
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their picks to lead the NFL in receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all emerging as solid bets.
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project how Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will share targets in 2024, evaluating the Los Angeles Rams' offense and both player's fantasy trends.
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew explains why the addition of Jayden Daniels will help Terry McLaurin in fantasy football, analyzing the poor quarterback play McLaurin has faced during his time in Washington.
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Matthew Berry discusses his top 10 fantasy receivers for the 2024 season, breaking down his draft philosophy and why CeeDee Lamb is the top-ranked pass-catcher among the "elite."
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Tua’s latest comments about Brian Flores and discuss if he truly hasn't seen the response.
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how podcasts can be a valuable tool to ease the transition off the field for a player, but how there’s a line where it becomes a distraction or a vehicle for dysfunction.
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
From the Jets to the Browns, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on which NFL teams have the strongest secondaries ahead of the 2024 season.