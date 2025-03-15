 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
From 78 to 62: Justin Thomas ties course record, rebounds into contention at The Players
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Tennessee vs. Auburn Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Valspar Championship - Round Two
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas part of initial field at Valspar Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtintv_250314.jpg
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_jthighlights_250314.jpg
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
nbc_golf_jt17_250314.jpg
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
From 78 to 62: Justin Thomas ties course record, rebounds into contention at The Players
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Tennessee vs. Auburn Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats
Valspar Championship - Round Two
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas part of initial field at Valspar Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtintv_250314.jpg
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_jthighlights_250314.jpg
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
nbc_golf_jt17_250314.jpg
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JR Motorsports takes top three spots in NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Las Vegas

  
Published March 14, 2025 08:10 PM

JR Motorsports, led by Sammy Smith, swept the top three spots in Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is the third time JR Motorsports has swept the top three spots in Xfinity qualifying.

MORE: Las Vegas starting lineup

The 20-year-old Smith scored his third career pole with a lap of 183.455 mph on the 1.5-mile speedway.

Smith’s teammate, Carson Kvapil qualified second with a lap of 183.038 mph. It is the best starting spot in the Xfinity Series for the 21-year-old Kvapil, who will be making his 14th career series start Saturday.

Zilisch completed the top three for JR Motorsports with a lap of 182.655 mph.

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather
The first Dash4Cash field will be set on the 1.5-mile track.

Taylor Gray (182.482 mph) will start fourth. He has started in the top 10 in all five races this season. Sam Mayer (182.223) completed the top five.

Justin Allgaier (182.174) qualified sixth, putting all four JRM cars in the top six. Aric Almirola, who won last weekend at Phoenix, qualified 11th with a lap of 181.757 mph.

The green flag for Saturday’s Xfinity race is scheduled to wave at 4:40 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

The race is the qualifying event for the Dash 4 Cash. The top four eligible finishing drivers Saturday will race for $100,000 next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.