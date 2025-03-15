JR Motorsports takes top three spots in NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Las Vegas

JR Motorsports, led by Sammy Smith, swept the top three spots in Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is the third time JR Motorsports has swept the top three spots in Xfinity qualifying.

The 20-year-old Smith scored his third career pole with a lap of 183.455 mph on the 1.5-mile speedway.

Smith’s teammate, Carson Kvapil qualified second with a lap of 183.038 mph. It is the best starting spot in the Xfinity Series for the 21-year-old Kvapil, who will be making his 14th career series start Saturday.

Zilisch completed the top three for JR Motorsports with a lap of 182.655 mph.

Taylor Gray (182.482 mph) will start fourth. He has started in the top 10 in all five races this season. Sam Mayer (182.223) completed the top five.

Justin Allgaier (182.174) qualified sixth, putting all four JRM cars in the top six. Aric Almirola, who won last weekend at Phoenix, qualified 11th with a lap of 181.757 mph.

The green flag for Saturday’s Xfinity race is scheduled to wave at 4:40 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

The race is the qualifying event for the Dash 4 Cash. The top four eligible finishing drivers Saturday will race for $100,000 next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.