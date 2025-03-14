How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will set up its first Dash4Cash this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the four best eligible finishers will compete for a $100,00 bonus in the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There will be no repeat winner in Saturday’s race (defending winner John Hunter Nemechek isn’t entered) in a familiar trend at Las Vegas. Austin Hill is the only active Xfinity driver with a victory at the 1.5-mile track, where the past six races had six different winners

The past three Xfinity races at Las Vegas have been won by the driver leading the most laps.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which is in its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 4:30 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with a high of 65 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 59 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: John Hunter Nemechek led the final 11 laps for the victory over Cole Custer.