MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC
Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina
Ohio St hires Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork to replace the retiring Gene Smith

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over

January 16, 2024 01:08 PM
The FFHH crew is big on C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense in the NFL Divisional Round, picking them to cover their 9-point spread and help hit the over of 44.5 in Texans vs. Ravens. Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
nbc_ffhh_eaglesreactv2_240116.jpg
20:43
Eagles ‘never had a plan’ against the blitz
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft_240116.jpg
11:59
Williams over Maye in Rogers’ NFL Mock Draft 3.0
nbc_ffhh_superbowlodds_240116.jpg
5:09
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
nbc_ffhh_billsreact_240116.jpg
8:50
Bills’ Allen had a ‘Superman game’ vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_ramslionsv3_240115.jpg
14:50
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
nbc_ffhh_monwildcardv2_240115.jpg
3:34
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
nfl_ffhh_harbaugh_240115.jpg
7:57
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240115.jpg
3:14
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
nbc_ffhh_packerscowboys_240115.jpg
7:02
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
nbc_ffhh_dolphinschiefs_240115.jpg
8:37
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
nbc_ffhh_brownstexans_240115.jpg
5:27
HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE
nbc_berry_nfcwildcardprview_240111.jpg
7:17
Berry’s NFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
