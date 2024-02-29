 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Chris Sale, Bailey Ober, Justin Verlander, Hunter Greene
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dr. Diandra: New qualifying rules increase fairness — but could go even further
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round One
Knapp impresses McIlroy, but notes a surprising idol growing up

Top Clips

nbc_draft_rodgersvaki_240229.jpg
Vaki is one of the draft’s most ‘unique’ players
nbc_golf_gc_hsbchighlights_240229.jpg
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Chris Sale, Bailey Ober, Justin Verlander, Hunter Greene
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dr. Diandra: New qualifying rules increase fairness — but could go even further
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round One
Knapp impresses McIlroy, but notes a surprising idol growing up

Top Clips

nbc_draft_rodgersvaki_240229.jpg
Vaki is one of the draft’s most ‘unique’ players
nbc_golf_gc_hsbchighlights_240229.jpg
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kinchens takes pride in versatility, fearlessness

February 29, 2024 02:18 PM
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens shares how he takes pride in his ability to play all over the field before agreeing with Connor Rogers' scouting report that highlights his versatility and fearlessness.
Up Next
nbc_draft_rodgersvaki_240229.jpg
4:20
Vaki is one of the draft’s most ‘unique’ players
Now Playing
nbc_pft_natewigginsintv_240229.jpg
8:15
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
Now Playing
nbc_pft_postshow_dejeanintv_240229.jpg
9:10
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrionarnold_240229.jpg
8:56
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jatavionsanders_240229.jpg
10:40
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tylernubinintv_240229.jpg
11:39
Nubin’s ‘versatility’ adds an edge in NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mecolehardman_v3_240229.jpg
11:17
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harrisonjrdiscuss_240229_720x405_2313091651507.jpg
3:12
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_connorrodgersintv_240229.jpg
17:00
Fill in the blank: Rogers’ draft scouting report
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflpareport_240229.jpg
8:51
Top takeaways from NFLPA Survey: Chiefs rank 31st
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilson_240229.jpg
2:52
Evaluating what Wilson can develop into
Now Playing
nbc_pft_troyvincentintv_240229.jpg
16:51
Vincent addresses kickoff, hip-drop tackle talks
Now Playing