More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss which golfer they have the most faith in ahead of the PGA Championship, debating between Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Brooks Koepka.
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Watch some of the top shots from Chris Gotterup in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, his first PGA Tour victory.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Madelene Sagstrom says she's proud of the golf she played in the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup and confident her "time will come" after watching a three-stroke lead through 67 holes slip away.
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Watch highlights from Rose Zhang’s winning performance during the final round of the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup.
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
Rose Zhang "never gave up" and discusses battling Madelene Sagstrom in the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup, scoring her second-career LPGA Tour victory.