Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
Nick Wright joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and explain what the San Francisco 49ers must do to 'stop a dynasty' in the Super Bowl.
Hasselbeck: 49ers’ Purdy is a ‘freaking beast’
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss whether he believes Bill Belichick will land another head-coaching job in the NFL, the college recruiting process, Brock Purdy and more.
Quinn is an ‘uninspiring’ hire for Commanders
Dan Patrick shares his concerns with the Washington Commanders hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn over other candidates and the importance of finding your "forever coach."
Florio discusses importance of health decisions
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their experiences getting the COVID-19 vaccine and why it's important to make decisions for your own health, rather than be influenced by others.
NFL moves Commissioner’s SB press conference
Mike Florio and Peter King on Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference becoming invite-only.
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the evolution of sports in Las Vegas and the acceptance of sports gambling.
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
Mike Florio and Peter King sift through Brock Purdy’s account of the locker room during halftime in the NFC Championship game and explore what makes the QB special.
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII
From Isiah Pacheco to Nick Bosa, Mike Florio and Peter King name which players need to rise to the occasion in Super Bowl LVIII.
Quinn reportedly could have interest in Kelly
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into reports Dan Quinn “is believed to have interest” in Chip Kelly for OC and discuss how NIL has been a factor in coaches looking to leave the college level.
King: Jacobs should be thrilled about Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news the Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and spell out why their run game is likely to be one of his top priorities.
Bucs reportedly working on deal to hire Coen as OC
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how effective Liam Coen would be in Tampa Bay and how Baker Mayfield’s contract is a factor.
Canales believes Young is ‘an amazing talent’
Mike Florio and Peter King sift through Dave Canales’ evaluation of Bryce Young and spell out why the first task on his to-do list should be to strengthen the offensive line.