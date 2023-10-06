 Skip navigation
oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
nbc_golf_niiiceshotcurrytiger_231006.jpg
Curry recreates Tiger’s famous stinger shot

Assessing Warriors' chemistry with addition of CP3

October 6, 2023 04:25 PM
Despite a lot of external noise regarding the state of the team, Natalie and Zena discuss why you 'shouldn't sleep on' the Golden State Warriors and the team's chemistry being 'all-in' on the addition of Chris Paul.
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
9:57
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
nbc_bfa_hamby_231006.jpg
5:29
Hamby ‘courageous’ in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
nbc_bfa_wbna_231006.jpg
12:51
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is ‘more than exciting’
justinfieldstnfpreview1.jpg
2:22
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
nbc_bfa_bengalsv2_231005.jpg
2:21
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
nbc_bfa_sanders_231005.jpg
2:08
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
nbc_bfa_lynch_231005.jpg
5:58
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series
nbc_bfa_jets_231005.jpg
4:04
Payton-Hackett drama comes to a head in Week 5
nbc_bfa_fields_231005.jpg
4:25
Could Bears swap Justin Fields for Caleb Williams?
nbc_bfa_evanneal_231005.jpg
13:26
Is Neal wrong for lashing out at fans?
laurenjrueholiday.jpg
8:01
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
nbc_bfa_cowboys49ersv2_231004_1920x1080_2269696579622.jpg
6:18
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
