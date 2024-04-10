Watch Now
Williams must block out McElroy, other noise
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Caleb Williams' response to Greg McElroy's criticism of him, preaching why the USC product can't focus on others at the NFL level.
Up Next
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West’s No. 1 seed
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West's No. 1 seed
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to analyze the NBA Playoff picture and examine the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to break down the Milwaukee Bucks' form with the playoffs on the horizon and Jayson Tatum's comments on the Boston Celtics shooting zero free throws in Tuesday night's game.
Do Hornets have the ‘courage’ to hire Harding?
Do Hornets have the 'courage' to hire Harding?
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to discuss Lindsey Harding reportedly interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, explaining why Harding would be a great hire.
Iowa vs. South Carolina ratings not a ‘one-off’
Iowa vs. South Carolina ratings not a 'one-off'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the "record-shattering" TV ratings of Iowa vs. South Carolina, breaking down why the mark signifies the exponential growth of women's basketball.
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
Has Parsons 'worn thin' with the Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to comments by Dallas radio hosts regarding Micah Parsons' status with the Cowboys, questioning how the report of Parsons rubbing the team the wrong way came about.
BAL smart for listening to Jackson’s WR feedback
BAL smart for listening to Jackson's WR feedback
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why every team should talk to their quarterbacks about receivers, as the Ravens are seemingly doing with Lamar Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil
Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain how the NFL bringing Packers vs. Eagles to Brazil is part of a bigger global game plan.
Rhule impressed with Belichick’s visit to Nebraska
Rhule impressed with Belichick’s visit to Nebraska
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss Bill Belichick's visit to Nebraska's coaching clinic and Matt Rhule's comedic reaction to the legendary coach making an appearance.
Smith: There’s ‘always something’ with Diggs
Smith: There's 'always something' with Diggs
BFA revisits the Stefon Diggs to Texans trade and hands out grades for both teams involved, explaining why the Bills were right to move on from the veteran WR.
Is Maye in upper tier of NFL draft QB prospects?
Is Maye in upper tier of NFL draft QB prospects?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain why Drake Maye deserves to be among the top tier of QB prospects for this year's NFL draft and how he can succeed in the right offensive setup.
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel
BFA previews Monday's men's basketball national championship game and looks ahead to the highly-anticipated clash between Purdue's Zach Edey and UConn's Donovan Clingan.