Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Previews
Scottie Scheffler bids for third-straight win, looks to match Ben Hogan at Colonial

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kurt Busch's best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series

May 21, 2025 05:39 PM
Relive NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch's best moments from his storied Cup Series career, one that included 34 wins, a Daytona 500 title, and the 2004 series championship.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_nas_allstarhl_250518.jpg
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansastrucks2025.jpg
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_nascar_texasmotor_250503.jpg
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
nbc_nas_truckstexas_250502.jpg
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
nbc_roto_titansrbs_250521.jpg
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_rtf_bigtenspring_250521.jpg
16:06
Big Ten storylines: Illinois, PSU push forward
nbc_rtf_underwood_250521.jpg
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
nbc_csu_readyrookie_250521.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250521.jpg
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_rtf_belichickcleanup_250521.jpg
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
nbc_csu_stillonthepot_250521.jpg
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
nbc_csu_clocksticking_250521.jpg
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
nbc_csu_youngmysteries_250521.jpg
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
nbc_csu_caseriodraft_250521.jpg
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_250521.jpg
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course