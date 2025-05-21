Watch Now
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course 'fits me'
Michael Block explains why Colonial Country Club, the home of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, fits his game and discusses his expectations for the tournament.
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
Rex Hoggard reports from Colonial Country Club, where former champions Corey Pavin and Oline Brown may be playing their last PGA Tour event at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
Andy Weitz joins Golf Today to discuss the focus points of the PGA Tour's Fan Forward initiative, including the stance on a player's obligation to speak to the media and the future of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
The Golf Today crew discuss Scottie Scheffler's mindset after winning the PGA Championship, explaining why the world No. 1 will be ready to play ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How players feel about distance measuring devices
Rex Hoggard reports from Colonial Country Club on Scottie Scheffler laying low after the PGA Championship and on the PGA Tour's distance measuring device testing, with insight from Tommy Fleetwood and other players.
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
Mirabel Ting of Florida State reacts to winning the Annika Award, given to the top player in NCAA Division I women's golf.
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
Golf Today looks back at Rory McIlroy's struggles during the PGA Championship, sharing why he should have been taking "victory laps" instead of blowing off the media during the tournament.
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
Golf Today analysts give their takeaways from Scottie Scheffler's win at the PGA Championship, including Quail Hollow's viability as a major host.
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
Jaime Diaz shares what enabled Tiger Woods to compile the greatest season in golf history, a nine-win 2000.
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
The PGA Tour is at a new venue this week — good news for the always entertaining Max Homa, who jokes about an advantage over Rory McIlroy, trying to master the New York Times Mini, his ever-churning brain and a lot more.