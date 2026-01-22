How to watch No.1 UConn vs Seton Hall: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Head to Peacock this Sunday afternoon for an action-packed slate of college basketball. The excitement starts in the Big East with a women’s showdown as the No.1 UConn Huskies take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 12 PM ET.

At 2:00 PM ET, the spotlight shifts to the Big Ten as the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes go head-to-head with the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. Coverage will also be available on NBCSN.

Then at 3:00 PM ET, the action moves over to the men’s game as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies in a West Coast thriller, followed by USC vs Wisconsin at 4 PM ET.

See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

No. 1 UConn vs Seton Hall Preview:

Seton Hall won its fourth straight game, defeating the Providence Friars 73-57 on Tuesday night. Savannah Catalon led the way for the Pirates with 19 points, while Mariana Valenzuela added 15 points and 8 rebounds. Zahara Bishop finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Jordana Codio had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Seton Hall forced 21 turnovers and out-rebounded the Friars 33-29.

The Pirates will face a tough test on Sunday against the top-ranked Huskies. This marks the second meeting between the two teams this season. UConn delivered a dominant 84-48 win over the Pirates on January 3, driven by strong performances from Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, who lead the team in scoring this season.

How to watch No. 1 UConn vs Seton Hall:

When: Sunday, January 25

Sunday, January 25 Where: Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ

Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Sunday?

No. 12 Ohio State vs No. 10 Iowa - 2:00 pm ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Oregon vs Washington - 3:00 PM ET on Peacock (Men’s)

USC vs Wisconsin - 4:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN (Men’s)

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

