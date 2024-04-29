 Skip navigation
Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle
Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken fire coach Dave Hakstol after leading the franchise for its first 3 seasons
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Three
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 29: Nuggets vs Lakers and Thunder vs Pelicans

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Parker announces retirement from WNBA

April 29, 2024 11:44 AM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill reflect on Candace Parker's 16-season WNBA career, and the ways she has shaped the women's game on and off the court.
nbc_bfa_clipsmavs_240429.jpg
4:18
Clippers ‘showed gumption’ in Game 4 win vs. Mavs
nbc_bfa_eaglesoffseason_240429.jpg
2:46
‘No excuses’ for Eagles, Sirianni next season
nbc_bfa_commandersdraft_240429.jpg
3:12
Commanders get crucial ‘value picks’ in NFL draft
nbc_bfa_giantsqb_240429.jpg
2:14
NYG focus on playmakers instead of a QB in draft
nbc_bfa_knicks76ers_240429.jpg
10:26
Knicks ‘wanted it more’ vs. 76ers in Game 4
nbc_bfa_sunsswept_240429.jpg
12:39
Suns are ‘stuck’ following playoffs sweep
nbc_bfa_edwardsauthentic_240429.jpg
7:15
Edwards leadership of Timberwolves is ‘refreshing’
nbc_bfa_worthy_240426.jpg
3:53
Bills help Chiefs land fastest player in NFL draft
nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
4:45
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_penixv2_240426.jpg
19:12
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
6:07
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
7:52
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots
