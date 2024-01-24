 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up
olympics_jlindeberg.jpg
J.Lindeberg reveals golf outfits for Team USA at Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
nbc_bfa_giannisrings_240124.jpg
Why now is the time for Giannis ‘to deliver’
nbc_bfa_bucksfiregriffin_240124.jpg
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up
olympics_jlindeberg.jpg
J.Lindeberg reveals golf outfits for Team USA at Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
nbc_bfa_giannisrings_240124.jpg
Why now is the time for Giannis ‘to deliver’
nbc_bfa_bucksfiregriffin_240124.jpg
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Embiid, 76ers still have questions to answer

January 24, 2024 12:56 PM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill explain why the Philadelphia 76ers still have much to prove in the playoffs despite Joel Embiid's regular-season brilliance.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_giannisrings_240124.jpg
8:16
Why now is the time for Giannis ‘to deliver’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucksfiregriffin_240124.jpg
8:26
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_officiating_240124.jpg
5:39
Holley: NBA officiating at its ‘absolute worst’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jimharbaugh_240124.jpg
5:33
Should UM fans hold resentment if Harbaugh leaves?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_afcchampionship_240122.jpg
18:15
Hill: Jackson is the NFL’s most ‘disrespected’ QB
Now Playing
GOFF-FOR-MPX.jpg
16:19
How Lions can upset 49ers in NFC Championship game
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_billslose_240122.jpg
15:37
Allen’s biggest problem is ‘running into Mahomes’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chiefsreactions_240122.jpg
7:00
Chiefs advanced by ‘leaning into who they are’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
8:25
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Now Playing
Jerry_Jones.jpg
9:41
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
7:37
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_belichick_240117.jpg
11:40
Is Belichick still the NFL’s best coach right now?
Now Playing