Fulham take advantage of Spurs' aggressive tactics
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves take an in-depth look into Fulham's shocking 3-0 win over Tottenham and examine how the Cottagers were able to turn Spurs' aggression in their favor.
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Leon Osman joins Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground where the Spurs winger offers lessons and insight into what it takes to become a dynamic Premier League winger.
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew take a look at the top four race in the Premier League and debate over which teams will qualify for next year's Champions League.
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League title race and discuss the likelihood of Arsenal holding off Manchester City and Liverpool down the stretch.
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Fulham's stunning 3-0 win over Tottenham and discuss the impact 22-year-old Rodrigo Muniz is having for the Cottagers.
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
For the first time in 2 Robbies history, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe pick their underappreciated performers of the week together following Fulham's stunning victory against Tottenham at Craven Cottage.
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's pressing questions ahead of the international break next weekend, including a quick look ahead to the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
West Ham United manager David Moyes shares his thoughts on VAR's role in his side's draw against Aston Villa at London Stadium.
Emery happy with effort in second half v. West Ham
Aston Villa Unai Emery shares his main takeaways from his side's frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 29.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 29
Look back on West Ham and Aston Villa's feisty affair at London Stadium where both sides share the spoils following a controversial end to the match where VAR played a major role in the final result of the match.
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze West Ham's controversial draw against Aston Villa, where VAR played a major role late in the second half as both sides share the points at London Stadium.
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against West Ham and discuss Villa's outlook after dropping points in consecutive weeks.