 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs Iowa
Hailey Van Lith is headed to TCU for a final season after a one-year run with LSU

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrencefeature_240426.jpg
Jett wants to make more Supercross history
nbc_smx_cooperwebbfeature_240426.jpg
How Webb disrupted the ‘Supercross script’
nbc_ffhh_bucsmcmillan_240426.jpg
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs Iowa
Hailey Van Lith is headed to TCU for a final season after a one-year run with LSU

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrencefeature_240426.jpg
Jett wants to make more Supercross history
nbc_smx_cooperwebbfeature_240426.jpg
How Webb disrupted the ‘Supercross script’
nbc_ffhh_bucsmcmillan_240426.jpg
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCaffrey an intriguing fantasy piece with WAS

April 26, 2024 11:34 PM
The FFHH crew discuss Luke McCaffrey being drafted by the Washington Commanders, breaking down why the wide receiver has loads of potential in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_bucsmcmillan_240426.jpg
1:45
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packerslloyd240426.jpg
1:56
Lloyd gives Packers a ‘change of pace’ RB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_steelerswilson_240426.jpg
1:52
Wilson can ‘contribute right away’ for Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ramscorum_240426.jpg
1:50
Corum pick creates complicated LAR backfield
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bengalsburton_240426.jpg
1:54
Burton can be a ‘big-time player’ for Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbenson_240426.jpg
1:43
Benson worth a dynasty stash with Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_nyjcorley_240426.jpg
1:58
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_commanderssinnott_240426.jpg
1:58
Sinnott is an ‘interesting’ TE2 fantasy flier
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coltsmitchell_240426.jpg
1:53
Analyzing Mitchell’s fantasy impact on Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_panthersbrooks_240426.jpg
1:39
Panthers are a ‘tough landing spot’ for Brooks
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_patriotspolkv2_240426.jpg
1:57
Polk to be ‘productive’ from fantasy perspective
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chargersmcconkey_240426.jpg
1:52
McConkey can become ‘immediate’ WR1 with Chargers
Now Playing