Barnes rockets Newcastle 4-3 in front of West Ham
The comeback is complete! Harvey Barnes doubles his tally on the match with a vicious strike from distance to give Newcastle a 4-3 lead over West Ham late in the second half at St. James' Park.
Palmer’s panenka lifts Chelsea in front of Burnley
Mykhailo Mudryk is brought down in the box by Lorenz Assignon, who is sent off after picking up his second yellow of the match. Vincent Kompany also sees red before Cole Palmer's cheeky finish to make it 1-0.
Mateta powers Crystal Palace in front of Forest
Crystal Palace take an early lead over Nottingham Forest thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's strong finish in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 30
Relive one of the entertaining matches of the Premier League season so far as Newcastle come from 3-1 down to defeat West Ham in a seven-goal thriller at St. James' Park.
Chong’s nutmeg stuns Spurs to give Luton Town lead
The Hatters are off and running early as Tahith Chong's lovely nutmeg finish finds the back of the net to give Luton Town a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Gordon sent off for second yellow card v. West Ham
Anthony Gordon picks up his second yellow card of the match late in the second half as Newcastle go down to 10 men against West Ham at St. James' Park.
Barnes’ nutmeg makes it 3-3 v. West Ham
A picture-perfect through ball from Alexander Isak puts Harvey Barnes in on goal before he nutmegs Lukasz Fabianski to make it 3-3 for the Magpies against the Hammers at St. James' Park.
Isak’s brace gives Newcastle life against West Ham
Anthony Gordon is brought down inside the box for a second time as Alexander Isak doubles his tally from the spot to reduce Newcastle's deficit to just one goal against West Ham at St. James' Park.
Bowen powers West Ham to 3-1 lead over Newcastle
Mohammed Kudus' spectacular run ends with a lovely pass to Jarrod Bowen, who finds himself alone in the middle of the pitch before he tucks away the Hammers' third goal of the match against Newcastle.
Kudus blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Newcastle
A quick free kick puts Mohammed Kudus in space inside the box, where he unleashes a powerful strike into the back of the net to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead over the Magpies right before halftime at St. James' Park.
Antonio nets West Ham’s equalizer v. Newcastle
Newcastle's lead doesn't last long as the Hammers catch the Magpies on the break, thanks to a perfectly-timed run from Michail Antonio to make it 1-1 at St. James' Park.
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead v. West Ham
Anthony Gordon is brought down inside the box, opening the door for Alexander Isak to convert from the penalty spot to put the Magpies 1-0 in front of West Ham.