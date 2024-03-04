Watch Now
Odegaard tucks away Arsenal's opener v. Blades
Martin Odegaard gets the Gunners on the board in the opening minutes of the first half with a simple finish to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Martinelli makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Gabriel Martinelli gives Arsenal an early 3-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Bogle’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Blades
Just moments after Martin Odegaard's opening goal, Jayden Bogle turns the ball into his own net to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead early in the first half against Sheffield United.
Arsenal’s ‘confidence’ growing in PL title chase
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to explain why Arsenal are feeling more confident in this season's Premier League title race compared to last year's.
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
Relive every touch from Phil Foden's influential performance, as the Manchester City academy graduate bagged a brace to inspire their derby comeback against Manchester United.
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
Heung-min Son showed off his creative prowess against Crystal Palace and sealed Tottenham's come-from-behind victory with a late goal.
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win
Harry Wilson supplied a goal and an assist while securing a clean sheet for Fulham in the Cottagers' comprehensive 3-0 win over Brighton.
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner
Alexis Mac Allister operated masterfully as Liverpool's No. 10 against Nottingham Forest, including a perfect cross that led to their dramatic stoppage-time triumph at the City Ground.
Ruben Dias: Phil Foden ‘has always been special’
Ruben Dias reflects on Manchester City's 3-1 triumph over Manchester United and hails derby hero Phil Foden.
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 27, including Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Chelsea fan booing Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
PL Update: Foden’s magic too much for Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action including Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Burnley and Manchester City's comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad.
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
Phil Foden and Kyle Walker react to Manchester City's 3-1 comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.