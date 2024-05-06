Watch Now
Olise's dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
Michael Olise dances through Manchester United's defense and slots home Crystal Palace's opener in the first half at Selhurst Park.
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
Jean-Philippe Mateta takes it himself and unleashes a vicious strike from an awkward angle past Andre Onana to double Crystal Palace's advantage over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.
Report: West Ham to replace Moyes with Lopetegui
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to report the latest on West Ham's managerial search as David Moyes is set to leave the club at the end of the season by mutual agreement.
Will Olise make a move from Palace this summer?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail the latest news regarding Crystal Palace's transfer window plans this summer under new manager Oliver Glasner.
Ten Hag’s future is ‘complicated’ at Man United
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Erik ten Hag's uncertain future at Manchester United as the club heads into its first summer under INEOS' leadership.
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Matchweek 36 Sunday in the Premier League, including Brighton's tussle with Aston Villa and Liverpool returning to form v. Tottenham.
Odegaard: Fans can give Arsenal momentum & energy
Martin Odegaard said Arsenal hope to channel their emotions and rely on the fans' energy to control matches and gain momentum back in the Premier League title race.
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
Jurgen Klopp talks about the progression he saw from Liverpool in defeating Tottenham, including Mohamed Salah, and how he’s handling the final days of his time managing the club.
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
West Ham United manager David Moyes says he feels bad for fans after a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, explaining why his squad struggled at Stamford Bridge.
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
Ange Postecoglou explains the road blocks Tottenham ran into against Liverpool and expresses that he won’t be changing his style despite the side’s recent struggles.
Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’
Heung-Min Son reacts to Tottenham’s latest loss against Liverpool and expresses his frustration at the team’s struggles while also saying the side is headed for improvement.
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo explain how Liverpool wanted to rebound from some recent poor play and reflect on their performances against Tottenham.