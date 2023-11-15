Watch Now
Questions remain for Liverpool as title contenders
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock break down Liverpool's 3-0 win over Brentford and debate over the Reds' status as title contenders this season.
Up Next
Warnock: Man United play with a ‘lack of belief’
Warnock: Man United play with a 'lack of belief'
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock share their major takeaways from Manchester United's less-than-convincing 1-0 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 12.
How will Tottenham rebound after loss to Wolves?
How will Tottenham rebound after loss to Wolves?
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock recap Wolves' stunning victory against Tottenham, and assess the state of Spurs following a difficult week where they lost twice in a week while suffering major injuries and suspensions.
Earle: Pochettino, Chelsea in a ‘two-year process’
Earle: Pochettino, Chelsea in a 'two-year process'
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Chelsea and Manchester City's 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, and share their key takeaways from the match.
Why Solanke is Bournemouth’s unsung hero
Why Solanke is Bournemouth's unsung hero
Robbie Earle explains why Dominic Solanke is his underappreciated performer of the week following his two-goal performance for Bournemouth in a win over Newcastle.
Diaby has ‘taken pressure off’ Watkins, McGinn
Diaby has 'taken pressure off' Watkins, McGinn
Stephen Warnock explains why Moussa Diaby is his underappreciated performer of the week following another standout game for Aston Villa in a 3-1 win over Fulham in Matchweek 12.
Doku offers ‘another dynamic’ to Man City’s attack
Doku offers 'another dynamic' to Man City's attack
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe heap praise on Jeremy Doku's most recent man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and discuss his ceiling playing at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.
Man United struggling despite win over Fulham
Man United struggling despite win over Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's marginal win over Fulham, and discuss Erik ten Hag's ability to improve the team's level of play moving forward.
Diaz saves ‘erratic’ Liverpool v. Luton Town
Diaz saves 'erratic' Liverpool v. Luton Town
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool and Luton Town's "incredible" 1-1 draw, where Luis Diaz salvaged a point for the Reds late in stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Is VAR to blame for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle?
Is VAR to blame for Arsenal's loss to Newcastle?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Machweek 11 in the Premier League, and have an in-depth discussion regarding Newcastle's controversial win over Arsenal.
Ayew ‘gives his all’ for Crystal Palace
Ayew 'gives his all' for Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle explains why Jordan Ayew is his underappreciated performer following his impressive showing for Crystal Palace over the weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Lascelles steps up for Newcastle against Arsenal
Lascelles steps up for Newcastle against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jamaal Lascelles is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance in Newcastle United's win over Arsenal in Matchweek 11.