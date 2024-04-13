 Skip navigation
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Lilly King prepares for third Olympic swimming bid with career end point in mind
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Saturday schedule at Texas
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutonowngoal_240413.jpg
Hashioka’s own goal gives City lead v. Luton Town
nbc_wnba_mckeownr1mock_240412.jpg
2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Clark goes No. 1, Brink next
nbc_pl_newtothl_240413.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 33

Watch Now

Tottenham 'didn't turn up' in loss to Newcastle

April 13, 2024 09:32 AM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Newcastle's 4-0 rout of Tottenham at St. James' Park in Matchweek 33.
nbc_pl_lutonowngoal_240413.jpg
1:21
Hashioka’s own goal gives City lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_newtothl_240413.jpg
12:00
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_goalnew4tot0_240413.jpg
1:10
Schar heads Newcastle 4-0 in front of Tottenham
nbc_pl_goalnew3tot0_240413.jpg
1:13
Isak’s brace gives Newcastle 3-0 lead v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_goalnew2tot0_240413.jpg
1:14
Gordon doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_goalnew1tot0_240413.jpg
1:44
Isak blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Tottenham
How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?
1:41
How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?
nbc_pst_livcp_240411.jpg
10:24
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
11:41
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
11:46
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
6:54
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
8:47
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
