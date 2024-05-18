Skip navigation
Super Chow wins Maryland Sprint Stakes
May 18, 2024 02:58 PM
Jockey Javier Castellano and Super Chow, with 4-1 odds, do enough to take the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
