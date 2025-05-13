 Skip navigation
WNBANew York LibertyAnnika Soltau

Annika
Soltau

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
With the WNBA season tipping off on Friday, our Rotoworld Basketball crew got together for a fantasy mock draft.
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson confident she’ll bounce back from season-ending ACL tear
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2

Latest Player News

  • Annika Soltau
    NYL F
    The Liberty have suspended Annika Soltau’s contract for the 2025 season.
    The Liberty’s decision to suspend Soltau’s contract for the 2025 season is not a disciplinary measure. The move allows New York to hold onto her contract rights despite not playing this season. Even with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) not playing this season, Soltau would have been in a challenging spot regarding the potential to earn rotation minutes. Signed to a contract last month after she was not selected in the WNBA Draft, Soltau is a promising young piece to be mindful of in the years to come.