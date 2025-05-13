The Liberty’s decision to suspend Soltau’s contract for the 2025 season is not a disciplinary measure. The move allows New York to hold onto her contract rights despite not playing this season. Even with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) not playing this season, Soltau would have been in a challenging spot regarding the potential to earn rotation minutes. Signed to a contract last month after she was not selected in the WNBA Draft, Soltau is a promising young piece to be mindful of in the years to come.