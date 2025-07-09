 Skip navigation
Aces star A’ja Wilson injures her right wrist on a drive to the basket vs. the Liberty

  
Published July 8, 2025 09:44 PM

NEW YORK — Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson injured her right wrist on a drive to the basket Tuesday night against the New York Liberty and left the game midway through the second quarter.

The three-time MVP had a quiet first half before getting hurt with 4:13 left in the period. Wilson drove down the lane and landed awkwardly. She was on the floor for a few minutes as her Aces teammates rushed over to her side. Wilson got up and walked to the Las Vegas bench to an ovation from the Barclays Center crowd.

Wilson made the first of two free throws — her only point of the half. She departed with 2:22 left in the half and headed to the locker room. She missed all three of her shot attempts but had four rebounds and two assists.

She didn’t come out for second-half warmups and the team said she was out for the remainder of the contest.

Wilson came in averaging 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Earlier in the night, Wilson was selected by Caitlin Clark to play on her team at the All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis.