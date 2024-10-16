New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 3 live: Scores, updates, highlights, stream as Sabrina Ionescu and Liberty look for first-ever WNBA title

The WNBA Finals have shifted to Minnesota, but fans are hoping that the fireworks from the first two games in New York follow the series west, starting tonight in Game 3.

A pattern emerged in the first two games: The New York Liberty would race out to a comfortable lead, and then the Minnesota Lynx would come charging back and make it close late. In Game 1 the Lynx came all the way back and stole the road win, in Game 2 that comeback fell short.

Which is how we end up at 1-1 in the best-of-5 — making Game 3 critical. Breanna Stewart went off at home in Game 2 — 21 points, eight rebounds, and most importantly seven steals — and got the Liberty over the finish line with a win. Back home, will MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier return to her Game 1 form — 21 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, plus she hit the game-winner in overtime — and put the Lynx up in the series?

