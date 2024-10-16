 Skip navigation
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 3 live: Scores, updates, highlights, stream as Sabrina Ionescu and Liberty look for first-ever WNBA title

The WNBA Finals are tied 1-1 heading into this critical Game 3.

Pressure is on Liberty in the WNBA Finals
October 10, 2024 02:07 PM
Meghan McKeown and Zora Stephenson preview the WNBA Finals where the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are set to clash in a battle of the top teams in the league.

The WNBA Finals have shifted to Minnesota, but fans are hoping that the fireworks from the first two games in New York follow the series west, starting tonight in Game 3.

A pattern emerged in the first two games: The New York Liberty would race out to a comfortable lead, and then the Minnesota Lynx would come charging back and make it close late. In Game 1 the Lynx came all the way back and stole the road win, in Game 2 that comeback fell short.

Which is how we end up at 1-1 in the best-of-5 — making Game 3 critical. Breanna Stewart went off at home in Game 2 — 21 points, eight rebounds, and most importantly seven steals — and got the Liberty over the finish line with a win. Back home, will MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier return to her Game 1 form — 21 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, plus she hit the game-winner in overtime — and put the Lynx up in the series?

Check back here during the game and get updates on the score, highlights, and strategy in what will be a swing game in these Finals.

Updates
Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, A’Ja Wilson headline All-WNBA team
By
Kurt Helin
  

There were three givens — MVP A’Ja Wilson, runner-up Napheesa Collier, and Liberty star Breanna Stewart — but who would round out the rest of the First Team All-WNBA was in doubt. Would Caitlin Clark make it as a rookie?

The votes are in and here are the teams.

FIRST TEAM

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)
A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas)
Breanna Stewart (New York)
Caitlin Clark (Indiana)
Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut)

SECOND TEAM

Sabrina Ionescu (New York)
Kahleah Copper (Phoenix)
Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle)
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas)
Jonquel Jones (New York)

Clark did make the First Team after averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds a game, shooting 34.4% from 3 and leading the Fever back to the playoffs.

The All-WNBA Teams (and other awards) were voted on by select members of the media.
Liberty, Lynx playoff statistical leaders
By
Kurt Helin
  

Let’s look at who has been leading these teams in the postseason

Lynx points per game
1. Napheesa Collier (25.2)
2. Courtney Williams (14.9)
3. Kayla McBride (13.9)

Lynx rebounds per game
1. Napheesa Collier (9.2)
2. Alanna Smith (4.7)
3. Courtney Williams (4)

Lynx assists per game
1. Courtney Williams (6)
2. Kayla McBride (3.7)
3. Napheesa Collier (3.6)

Lynx 3-Point field goal percentage (min. 2 attempts a game)
1. Courtney Williams (57.9%)
2. Napheesa Collier (40.9%)
3. Alanna Smith (40.7%)
—————————————
Liberty points per game
1. Breanna Stewart (19.9)
2. Sabrina Ionescu (19.8)
3. Jonquel Jones (14.9)

Liberty rebounds per game
1.Jonquel Jones (8.9)
2. Breanna Stewart (8.3)
3. Sabrina Ionescu (5)

Liberty assists per game
1. Sabrina Ionescu (4.9)
2. Breanna Stewart (3.9)
3. Courtney Vandersloot (3.1)

Liberty 3-Point field goal percentage (min. 2 attempts a game)
1. Leonie Fiebich (55.9%)
2. Sabrina Ionescu (43.9%)
3. Jonquel Jones (42.1%)