Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Marlins are a defensive disaster, Pete Crow-Armstrong on fire
Boston Red Sox v. Cleveland Guardians
Red Sox at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 30
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, previews for all six sites

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_csu_oroy_250430.jpg
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington rookie Georgia Amoore injures the ACL in her right knee during practice

  
Published April 30, 2025 01:42 PM

WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore injured the ACL in her right knee at practice, the team announced.

The No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft averaged 19.6 points for Kentucky last season and was expected to help the franchise rebuild this year along with fellow rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who were selected third and fourth.

Amoore played four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Kentucky last season, following head coach Kenny Brooks.

The 5-foot-6 guard will examine treatment and rehabilitation options, according to the franchise.

Amoore, who had her draft night outfit styled by Russell Westbrook, became the highest player drafted from Australia since Liz Cambage went second to the Tulsa Shock in 2011.