2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston powering Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are on a hot streak, having won their last three games. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun can’t be kept down, and the league was put on notice with the return of Chelsea Gray to the Las Vegas Aces. Angel Reese is setting WNBA rookie records, while helping to put the Chicago Sky back in the win column. And The Commissioner’s Cup is a few days away. Even though the result of that game won’t count towards the standings, it should provide some insight about two of the league’s top teams.

WNBA Week 5 Power Rankings

These Power Rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 5 of the 2024 season. Teams are ranked 1-12 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4

Tier 1 – (Contenders)

Connecticut Sun (13-1) | Previous Rank: 2 – The Connecticut Sun regain the top spot in this week’s power rankings and shine at the top of the league, having only lost one game so far this season. The Sun boast the best defense in the WNBA with a 90.8 defensive rating, a top four offense, with a 103.9 offensive rating and an overall best net rating in the league of 13.1. The Sun will be taking on the Las Vegas Aces tonight, in what could be a WNBA Finals preview. Even though the Aces have been inconsistent to start the season, many still view the reigning champs as the best team in the league, or at a minimum, the team to beat. Tonight’s game will shed some light on whether these two teams are of similar ilk and caliber. However, until further notice, the Sun look like the best team in the WNBA and rise to number one in these rankings.

Minnesota Lynx (12-3) | Previous Rank: 3 – The Minnesota Lynx are very good at basketball. They’ve shown they can hang with and/or beat the top teams in the league, except for the Connecticut Sun, who they lost to earlier in the season by one point. In fact, of their three losses this season (Sun, Aces, Mercury), two were one-point losses to the Sun and Mercury, respectively. And while the Aces did have their number in the first matchup of the season, the Lynx got the better of the Aces when they played each other the second time around. Minnesota beat the Liberty earlier this year and have a chance to really make a statement when they play them in the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday. They are third in offensive rating (104.4), second in defensive rating (91.8), and have an overall net rating of 12.6, which is second best in the league. When your best player, in Napheesa Collier, is having an MVP-level season, and Kayla McBride is having an All-Star level season, the result is a team who can contend for a WNBA championship. The Minnesota Lynx have been showing us all season that they are very good. It’s time that we start to listen and as a result, they move up to number two in this week’s rankings.

New York Liberty (13-3) | Previous Rank: 1 – It was fun while it lasted, New York Liberty, but your time at the top of these rankings was short-lived. To be clear, the New York Liberty are a very good team and continue to be a top contender this season. Even though the Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun, who sit at the top of these rankings, the Sun have been the best and most consistent team this season. The Liberty’s win streak was snapped at eight, after losing to the Phoenix Mercury. The Liberty are second in league standings because they have played and won one more game than the Lynx, but both teams have the same number of losses and the Lynx have already beaten New York this season. Their upcoming Commissioner’s Cup matchup will allow a better assessment of these two teams, but for now, the Liberty fall two spots to number three in this week’s rankings.

Las Vegas Aces (7-6) | Previous Rank: 5 – The Aces are back, or so it seems, with the return of Chelsea Gray who didn’t play in the team’s first 12 games of the season due to injury. Gray didn’t start in her return, or score many points, which is expected after a long layoff, but her presence and impact was felt immediately. The Aces offense looked more fluid with everyone returned to their natural positions and Chelseas dishing out multiple dimes. Many have chalked the Aces struggles this season up to Chelsea Gray’s absence, but their defense has looked suspect at times and is currently ranked eighth with a 103.8 defensive rating. The Aces will get a big test tonight when they play the Connecticut Sun. Kelsey Plum recently called the Sun the best team in the league, so it’s clear the Sun are on the Aces’ radar. For now, the Aces move up one spot in these rankings.

Tier 2 – (Good to Very Good)

Seattle Storm (9-6) | Previous Rank: 4 – The Storm move down one spot and one tier this week. The Storm lost their last two games against the Phoenix Mercury and Aces, respectively. The opposing teams controlled both games. While the Sun still have a solid 9-6 record and are fourth in league standings, the trend continues for them where they struggle to win games against the better teams in the league. Most of their wins this season have come against sub .500 teams. Their best wins have been against the Sun and Aces, sans Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray. It may have been premature moving the Storm into the contender tier last week. They will need to demonstrate that they can keep up with the better teams in the league before moving back into that tier. Until then, they drop one spot this week to number five.

Phoenix Mercury (8-7) | Previous Rank: 6 – The Phoenix Mercury look like a much better team with Brittney Griner in the lineup. Since Griner’s return, the Mercury have gone 4-1. It’s no surprise Griner was named the WNBA’s Week Five Western Conference Player of the Week. This is the team who many envisioned coming into the season. Kahleah Copper is averaging 23.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Copper is also shooting 37.7 percent on three-pointers. In just five games, Griner is averaging 21.4 points, 7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Diana Taurasi is also chipping in with 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. They look like a well-balanced team now and are likely to move up in these power rankings. For now, they will remain at number six for another week.

Atlanta Dream (6-7) | Previous Rank: 7 – The Dream went 1-1 since last week’s rankings and continue to sit one game below .500, but their biggest lost so far this season is Rhyne Howard. Howard rolled her ankle pretty badly in the Dream’s loss to the Lynx and currently, there is no timetable for her return. She was spotted today at the team’s shootaround on a scooter, with a wrapped ankle, ahead of the Dream’s matchup with the Indiana Fever tonight. The Dream were already struggling this season for consistency. If Howard is going to miss extended time, those struggles are likely to continue, and they risk falling lower in the standings. Until more is known about Rhyne Howard’s injury, the Dream will remain at number seven in this week’s rankings.

Tier 3 – (Potentially Good)

Indiana Fever (6-10) | Previous Rank: 11 – The Indiana Fever are on a three-game win streak and have won four of their last five games. Their only loss in that five-game stretch was to the Connecticut Sun. If the season were to end today, they would make the playoffs. That’s a tremendous turnaround for a team who started the season 2-9. Aside from a much needed 5-day layoff earlier this month and a more reasonable schedule, the emergence of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark as a duo is a large reason this looks like a completely new team. The Fever have involved Aliyah Boston in the offense more and it’s paying dividends. Boston was named the WNBA’s Week Five Eastern Conference Player of the Week for averaging a whopping 20 points, 13 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. You can see the chemistry building between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Clark has great court vision and is a very good passer. She’s finding Aliyah in her spots and the Fever have been much better because of it. The Fever look to continue their win streak against the Atlanta Dream tonight. Even though they are still four games below .500, their recent play is why they move up three spots in this week’s rankings.

Chicago Sky (5-9) | Previous Rank: 8 – The Chicago Sky drop one spot this week. After a 4-game losing streak, they finally got back on the right track with a win over the Dallas Wings. The Chicago Sky have shown signs all season that they have the potential to be a good team. Growing pains were always to be expected for a team with so many new pieces and young players to integrate. Their win yesterday was encouraging. It was their second game with a new starting lineup that now includes Chennedy Carter and Lindsay Allen and moved Dana Evans and Diamond DeShields to the bench. The Sky got off to a much better start. Getting into early deficits they can’t overcome has been a theme in many of their losses. Both Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter scored 19 points. Dana Evans contributed with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso nearly had a double double with 9 points and 11 rebounds. Angel Reese made history with 16 points and 18 rebounds becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record seven straight double doubles. Reese is tied with Dearica Hamby for second in rebounds in the WNBA at 10.8 per game. Only A’ja Wilson grabs more rebounds with 11.3 per game. So, while the Sky do drop in the rankings one spot, well-balanced play like yesterday is why they are likely to move back up in future rankings.

Dallas Wings (3-11) | Previous Rank: 10 – The Dallas Wings haven’t won a game since May 26. Their 9-game losing streak is currently the longest losing streak in the league. There isn’t much more that can be said about this team that hasn’t already been said each week. Satou Sabally (shoulder), is not expected to return until after the Olympic break in late August. The story hasn’t changed and at this point it seems unlikely, even with Sabally’s return, that the Wings will have enough games and time remaining to make any kind of playoff push, without some help from other teams. They might get that help tomorrow when they face off against the Washington Wings. The Mystics are last in the standings and as of today, a number of key players are listed on their injury report. The Mystics aren’t an easy team to beat, despite their record, but they are a team that the Wings should be able to beat. The Wings remain in Tier 3 because, with Sabally, they are a much better team and without her, they’ve been competitive in most of their games. So, it’s another week for the Wings at number 10 in these rankings.

Tier 4 – (Rebuilders)