2024 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Caitlin Clark scores 30 in loss; Sun rise, Lynx loom

Two weeks of glorious basketball has been played so far in the 2024 WNBA season, which is just enough to start getting a sense of how the league’s 12 teams are faring. Caitlin Clark has experienced some growing pains, which was to be expected, but the main takeaway is that she will be just fine and the Fever (1-7), while still winless on the season, seem to progress with each game. As far as the top team in the W? It’s only been a couple of weeks, but the Connecticut Sun (6-0) hold the top spot for now, with the Las Vegas Aces (3-1) looking to reclaim their throne and the Minnesota Lynx (4-1) on the heels of both teams. Here’s a breakdown of power rankings after the second week of WNBA action.

WNBA Week 2 Power Rankings

These Power Rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 2 of the 2024 season. Teams are ranked 1-12 and are grouped by tiers.

Tier 1 – (Contenders)

Connecticut Sun (6-0) | Previous Rank: 1 – The Sun sit at a perfect 6-0 on the season and are the only undefeated team currently in the league. Led by their floor general, Alyssa Thomas, the Sun’s defense has been very pesky, boasting a defensive rating of 91.5, which is currently second best in the WNBA. Their offense isn’t too shabby either, with an offensive rating of 104.4, for third best in the league. The Sun are getting contributions from multiple players, and it shows in the variety of ways they’ve been able to win a lot of close games this season. Three of their last four games have been decided by four points or less. The Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeWanna Bonner, is averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season. She was critical in the Sun’s win on the road against the Chicago Sky after Alyssa Thomas was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2 on Angel Reese DiJonai Carrington excellent defense on Caitlin Clark blocking prowess

DeWanna Bonner was incredible last week 👏



Bonner helped propel the @ConnecticutSun to a 3-0 record (5-0 overall) in week 2 and did a little bit of everything while averaging 20.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.3 APG#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/QG8FJcQlyC — WNBA (@WNBA) May 28, 2024

Las Vegas Aces (3-1) | Previous Rank: 3 – Why are the reigning champs sitting at number two? Look no further than the absence of their All-Star point guard, Chelsea Gray. The Aces are capable of winning games without Gray. They had to do it at the highest stage in game 4 of the WNBA Finals just last year, and they’ve already won three games this season without her, but they didn’t look like their usual selves, particularly on defense, in their first three games, which included a homecourt loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Becky Hammon didn’t hold back Kate Martin fitting right in Multiple players contributed

Minnesota Lynx (4-1) | Previous Rank: 4 – The Lynx may be playing the best basketball in the Association. Their only loss of the season was in overtime to the Connecticut Sun by one point, and their wins have been against worthy opponents in the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty, and Atlanta Dream. Their average margin of victory in their four games is 13 points and their net rating of 11.6 is only second to the Connecticut Sun (12.8). It’s no surprise the Lynx are performing so well behind the stellar play of Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game and is making an early case for league MVP, according to her coach, Cheryl Reeve. The Lynx certainly could have been second in this ranking, but deference was given to the reigning champs. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to see how the two teams matchup because the Lynx, with the best defensive rating in the league of 91.2, will be going head-to-head at home tonight with the defending champs. As already mentioned, the Aces top the league in offensive rating at a whopping 109.9. A victory against the two-time champs would be a statement win for the Lynx and would likely warrant ranking the Lynx ahead of Vegas, but until then, the Lynx will remain at number three, which is one rank higher than they were last week.

“To this point in the season, she {Napheesa Collier} is the MVP… What’s it mean for our franchise? It means that we can reach great heights.”



I asked Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve about Phee’s start to the 2024 season and what her national recognition means for the franchise.#wnba pic.twitter.com/VTgznzuazZ — Wendell Epps (@epps_wendell) May 26, 2024

Tier 2 – (Good to Very Good)

New York Liberty (4-2) | Previous Rank: 2 – Something seems off with the New York Liberty. Coming off a Finals appearance, the team seems to have taken a step back. They’ve dropped their last two games to the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx, respectively, and never really seemed in control of either game. Their two most dominant wins this season came against the Indiana Fever, who have only won one game so far this year. They escaped their season opener against the Washington Mystics, who are 0-6. Their best win so far this year came against the Seattle Storm, who were struggling themselves to start the season. Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, which is down from her MVP season last year (23 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG). Their offense seems to go stagnant at times, but despite that, the Liberty are still fourth in offense rating (103.7), fourth in defensive rating (95.5) and overall, third in net rating (8.3). The Liberty are still a very good team and look to bounce back tonight when they play the Phoenix Mercury at home. All of this could be an overreaction, and the Libs are likely to get back to their winning ways, but back-to-back losses cannot be overlooked and that is why they have dropped two spots since last week and are currently ranked fourth.

Seattle Storm (4-3) | Previous Rank: 8 – The league’s newest superteam got off to a bumpy start, going 1-3 in their first four games and 3-0 in their last three. It’s hard to know what to make of this team. Their three losses came at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx (twice) and New York Liberty, who are two of the top teams in the WNBA. Their four wins were against the Washinton Mystics (twice), Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, who have a combined three wins on the season. The bringing together of three stars in Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, usually will take some time to gel, which is understandable. Jewell Loyd went through a brief shooting slump to start the season and then unfortunately for Indiana, found her shot

The BIG 4 🔥



What a performance by the @seattlestorm’s core to lead them to a 101-69 victory vs the Washington Mystics



Nneka Ogwumike: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

Jewell Loyd: 18 PTS, 4 REB

Skylar Diggins-Smith: 16 PTS, 9 AST

Ezi Magbegor: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/CUkam8A0aa — WNBA (@WNBA) May 26, 2024

Dallas Wings (3-2) | Previous Rank: 7 – The Wings are a tricky team to evaluate because they are missing Satou Sabally (shoulder), and she is not expected to return until after the Olympic break in late August. And then, after their first game of the season, Natasha Howard, a another key rotation player, broke her foot sign Monique Billings making a difference

Arike Ogunbowale put on a scoring clinic vs the Phoenix Mercury 😈



For the second time in her career she dropped 40 points, scoring 25 of her 40 in the second half #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/mMmpYJfxzU — WNBA (@WNBA) May 26, 2024

Phoenix Mercury (3-3) | Previous Rank: 5 – After starting 3-1 on the season, the Phoenix Mercury went 0-2 in blowout losses to the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun, respectively. After losing to the Sun last night, the Mercury have a brutal road schedule for the next few games. They are playing the New York Liberty tonight in a back-back, then face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday and conclude the weekend at home against the Sparks. Kahleah Copper had a quiet game last night in the Mercury’s loss to the Sun, but she’s been leading the way for this new-look Sun team, which is why she was selected Western Conference Player of the Week toe fracture spotted at practice

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤: 𝐊𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 pic.twitter.com/eX2f8dwF78 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 28, 2024

Atlanta Dream (2-2) | Previous Rank: 6 – The Atlanta Dream sit at .500 on the season, and they’ve pretty much played like a middle-of-the-pack team. They win a game, then lose a game and based on their upcoming schedule, it seems like that trend is likely to continue. They play the 0-6 Mystics tonight and then face the Aces and Sun at home on Friday and Sunday. It would be great if the Dream could string together a few wins in a row. To do that they will need Rhyne Howard Allisha Gray Tina Charles

Tier 3 – (Potentially Good)

Chicago Sky (2-3) | Previous Rank: 10 – The Chicago Sky are a fun and interesting team. Early observations are that they are good and may be better than many expected. Even though their record is one game below .500, they have beaten the New York Liberty, twice if you count the preseason, and hung in there with the Connecticut Sun. They’ve lost to and beaten the Dallas Wings. The only game where they appeared outmatched this season, was last night against the Seattle Storm. They’re doing all this without their third pick in the Draft, Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso was injured in her WNBA preseason debut. Initial reports Kamilla will be returning offensive rebounding machine referring to herself and Angel Reese Marina Mabrey Chennedy Carter

Tonight, rookie Angel Reese made her mark and secured her first career double-double vs the Seattle Storm 😤



STATS: 11 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STLS#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/6VxVUrBgP4 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 29, 2024

Tier 4 – (Rebuilders)

Los Angeles Sparks (2-4) | Previous Rank: 9 – The Sparks are another interesting team that could maybe move back up to Tier 3. The final scores in their six games played so far this season don’t tell the full story. The Sparks have been competitive in every game they’ve played so far this year, but they haven’t been able to close them out. Crunch time execution is usually something rebuilding and or young teams struggle with, which the Sparks are a combination of, with veterans like Dearica Hamby Kia Nurse Lexie Brown first career start Azurá Stevens

A career night for the rook 👏



Despite the loss, Cameron Brink went off for a career-high 21 PTS (7-12 FG), 3 3PM! She also recorded 2 REB, 3 AST, & 3 BLK. #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/Db3sQRjNtB — WNBA (@WNBA) May 27, 2024

Indiana Fever (1-7) | Previous Rank: 12 – Caitlin Clark won her first WNBA game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks in front of a sellout crowd of 19,103 at Crypto.com Arena. After winning her first game, the very next day, Clark got to face off against her best friend and former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Kate Martin walked away with the win, but the bond the two share was on full display when they embraced ahead of the game. Last night Clark scored 30 points, this time in a loss to the Sparks. Individually, Caitlin is achieving many milestones, however, the Indiana Fever continue to struggle to win games. It’s eight games into their season and the Fever have only won a single game. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are still learning Temi Fagbenle

Just a couple of @IowaWBB turned pro 🥹



Kate x Caitlin 🫶#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/ZVYyZma5Lg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 26, 2024

Washington Mystics (0-6) | Previous Rank: 11 – The Mystics are still searching for their first win of the season. Part of their struggles are due to losing Brittney Sykes Shakira Austin Aaliyah Edwards Julie Vanloo as starters