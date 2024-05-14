 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California
Paige Bueckers and UConn to host JuJu Watkins and USC in December
Potter_4_1.png
Texas lands former top-ranked junior via transfer portal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before Game 4 against Stars

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mlbcaroll_v3_240513.jpg
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
nbc_yahoo_mlbmanoah_240513__819622.jpg
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
nbc_golf_livefrom_callaway_240513.jpg
Hojgaard twins discuss their differences

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California
Paige Bueckers and UConn to host JuJu Watkins and USC in December
Potter_4_1.png
Texas lands former top-ranked junior via transfer portal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before Game 4 against Stars

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mlbcaroll_v3_240513.jpg
Fantasy managers should be optimistic with Carroll
nbc_yahoo_mlbmanoah_240513__819622.jpg
Manoah must make strides to be trusted in fantasy
nbc_golf_livefrom_callaway_240513.jpg
Hojgaard twins discuss their differences

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mercury eight-time All-Star Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot

Published May 13, 2024 11:59 PM

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot, which will cause her to miss an undisclosed amount of time.

The team confirmed the injury on Monday and said she will be “out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks.” The 33-year-old is entering her 11th NBA season.

The 6-foot-8 Griner made her eighth All-Star team last season, which was her first since being detained for nearly a year in Russia. She averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2023.

She shared details about her harrowing experience in Russia in her new book “Coming Home,” which came out last week.